14 Gifts Under $5 On Amazon That’ll Get All The “OMG”s
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If your budget is not by any means big this year, now's the time to start hunting down some seriously affordable gifts. Nowadays, gifts under $5 aren't as tacky as you'd think – you can find plenty of hidden gems on Amazon that won't break the bank. I hunted down 14 thoughtful gifts under $5 that'll definitely put a smile on their face.
Let's dive into the 14 best gifts under $5 on Amazon you can snag ahead of the holidays!
Amazon
Kelistom Handmade 18K White Gold Plated Star Bracelet
This adorable woven bracelet features a cute heart charm to show them your love.
Amazon
Mandalas Adult Coloring Book
Everyone needs to take a breather every once in a while – this coloring book for adults (or anyone, really!) is a great way to decompress.
Amazon
Nerds Gummy Clusters
These candies are downright addictive, and even if your giftee hasn't tried them yet, they're sure to be hooked.
Amazon
eos Vanilla Cashmere Travel Body Lotion
This travel-size body lotion makes the perfect addition to any beauty guru's purse or carry-on. Plus, it smells divine!
Amazon
Mini Jewelry Travel Case
For the on-the-go gal in your life, this travel case will keep all their accessories in check.
Amazon
e.l.f. Cream Glide Lip Liner
A $2 lip liner? I'm sold.
Amazon
Van Gogh's Sunflowers Notebook
Notebooks make great gifts under $5 for the journalers out there. This design features some soothing art from none other than Van Gogh!
Amazon
e.l.f. Clear Lash & Brow Mascara Duo
I swear by this clear eyebrow gel. It also can double as mascara for those minimal makeup days! The 2-pack goes for just $5!
Amazon
eos Natural Shea Birthday Cake Lip Balm
This lip balm is infused with a delicious birthday cake flavor that makes each application as joyful as can be.
Amazon
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Sampler Variety Pack
For the tea lover in your life, this sampler pack has all sorts of flavors to satisfy their palette.
Amazon
Gua Sha & Ice Roller Set
Time for a little self care moment!
Amazon
Cute Cowboy Hat Straw Cover Caps
These tiny cowboy hat straw covers are perfect for someone who lugs their Stanley tumbler everywhere!
Amazon
4 Pack Natural Moisturizing Travel Size Hand Cream
You can divide and conquer with your gifting efforts by opting for a multipack like this. Hand cream will always be a nice, practical gift – especially in the cold weather season!
Amazon
Fovcos Hydrating Lip Oil
This lip oil dupe is so luxurious and only costs $5 for a nice gift or stocking stuffer!
