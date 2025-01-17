15 Best Anthropologie Finds Under $20 For A Quick Splurge
Anthropologie might be known for its dreamy (and oftentimes expensive) fashion, beauty, and home decor finds, but you’d be surprised at the hidden gems you can snag for under $20! I carefully sifted through the retailer’s site and found 15 perfect picks that won't break the bank, especially if you’re craving a quick lil’ splurge from the beloved name brand.
Get ready to shop the best Anthropologie finds under $20!
Anthropologie Clothing Under $20
Anthropologie
Pilcro Corset Sweater Top
This brown strapless top makes a perfect transition piece between winter weather and spring warmth. Just layer up for cold days, then shed 'em when it starts to heat up!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Classic Cotton Boyshorts
These micro-length boyshorts were simply made for lounging around on a lazy Sunday.
Anthropologie
The Reegan Seamless Lurex Ribbed Cropped Tank
This adorable $20 tank adds a nice touch of shimmer to any outfit. You can shop it in 4 different colors that'll wear well with most anything!
Anthropologie
The Renna Seamless Long-Sleeve Shrug Top
Whether you wear it for a workout or not, this shrug top feels super chic.
Anthropologie
The Wren Boxer Shorts by Anthropologie: Rolled Edition
These cuffed boxer shorts will instantly elevate your bedtime apparel. They'll be perfect for hot summer nights.
Anthropologie Accessories Under $20
Anthropologie
Mystical Dream Crease-Free Hair Clips
This 4-count of hair clips doesn't leave behind any creasing, so you can easily use them as you do your makeup, or just wear them out and about for a pinch of cuteness (and to tame your bangs).
Anthropologie
Novelty Icon Charm
Anthro's icon charms come in these adorable mushroom and butterfly shapes, as well as a tiny lobster, snail, or fish for $17. Tack one on a necklace chain or DIY your own bag charm – the possibilites are endless.
Anthropologie
Ribbed Over-The-Knee Socks
These sleek over-the-knee socks will work well with tall boots and low-lying loafers alike. They're also shoppable in black for just $10 if you really want to channel your moody (but well-dressed!) 2014 Tumblr self.
Anthropologie
Zodiac Pressed Coin Bag Charm
Flaunt your star sign on your purse or tote with this adorable $20 bag charm!
Anthropologie Beauty Under $20
Anthropologie
Nephthys Foster Lip Balm Trio
This set of three lip balms goes for just $15, so that's $5 a pop to bulk up your lip product collection across your purse, desk, and vanity.
Anthropologie
Vanity Brush
You know your hair brush needs a refresh – this stylish Anthro pick will do the trick!
Anthropologie Home Decor Under $20
Anthropologie
Star Mini Incense Holder
Burn, baby, burn with this cute incense holder that'll fit in with your space year-round!
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. 2025 Wall Calendar
Keep track of the year in the cutest way with this $20 floral calendar.
Anthropologie
Madeline Cocktail Napkins
Happy hour will never be the same after you add this set of 4 cocktail napkins to your bar cart set-up.
Anthropologie
Latte Stoneware Nut Bowls
A set of 6 small stoneware bowls for $20?! I'm sold. They're the perfect size for dipping sauces or any charcuterie accouterment you want to add to your next board.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more budget-friendly buys!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 15 Anthropologie Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Downright Perfect ›
- 13 “Lovely” Anthropologie Valentine’s Day Decor Pieces To Snag Before Feb. 14 ›
- Design The Space Of Your Dreams With These 20 Anthropologie Home DIYs ›
- 20 Anthropologie Home Decor Pieces That Are Absolutely On-Trend For 2025 ›
- The 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $20 ›
- 13 “Adorable” Target Valentine’s Day Decor Pieces, All Under $10 ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.