The 16 Best Bougie Trader Joe's Buys Under $10
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The chokehold Trader Joe's has on me is atrocious. They truly can do no wrong with their wide array of snacks and sweet treats, and I really appreciate that my TJ's grocery hauls are typically way cheaper than if I did my shopping elsewhere. Trader Joe's is packed to the brim with delicious, life-changing finds under $10. So, if you're balling on a budget (but still want to make room for a lil' 'treat yourself' time), look no further than this list of my absolute favorite finds!
Let's dive into the best Trader Joe's buys you can add to your cart for under $10!
Organic Joe Medium Roast Ground Coffee
For just $6.99, Trader Joe's medium roast coffee tastes divine. No matter how you brew it, I promise you'll be thoroughly impressed.
Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Gingerbread
Trader Joe's collection of $1.99 non-dairy creamers are all delicious, but this limited-time seasonal offering is the literal cream of the crop.
Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies
Nothing says 'bougie' quite like finger foods do. Take the sweet route with this grouping of $4.99 tiny pecan pies!
Shaved Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheeses
I love topping salads, pastas, and soups with this $3.49 blend of shredded cheeses. Once it gets melty is where the fun really begins.
Cheesy Herby Biscuits
Biscuits are undoubtedly a considerably fancy thing to make yourself, but luckily you don't have to put in all that effort just to please a crowd, thanks to this $4.99 box o' biscuits!
Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup
This $2.99 butter infused with brown sugar and maple syrup will instantly elevate any piece of toast or baking project you've got going on.
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
I'm simply obsessed with these $4.99 sheet cakes from Trader Joe's. They come in all kinds of flavors, but who can ever resist chocolate?! This is an easy (yet impressive) grab-and-go buy to bring to the office for your team or to share with the fam at home after a long week.
Truffle Dip
In my mind, truffle equates to some real fancy stuff. So, I was pleasantly surprised to see that this creamy dip was just $5.49!
Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings
I will live and die on the hill that Trader Joe's soup dumplings are some of the best ready-made options around. This $3.49 box is my go-to if I simply don't feel like cooking dinner (which happens more than I'd like to admit), but still want something warm that's gonna fill me up.
Sliced Black Truffle Monterey Jack Cheese
Another fun truffle find! Kick your grilled cheeses up a notch for just $4.99.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
This is another one of my TJ's must-haves. If I don't buy this $3.79 box every single time I go, I at least buy it every other visit. Yummm.
Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream
They are not kidding when they say this ice cream is a true coffee blast. It's so full on flavor, luxuriously creamy, and for just $4.49 a pint, I think that's pretty dang good.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
This rich babka bread is laced with lotsa chocolate. You can get the loaf for $5.99, but beware: it's gonna go fast.
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste
This bourbon-y vanilla bean paste is so fun to use for cookies, muffins, cupcakes, and the like. It has a perfect smoky, woody finish (but still sweet), plus a little goes a very long way. Snag it at your local TJ's for $4.99.
Speculoos Cookie Butter
I fear I could eat this entire jar of cookie butter in one sitting. It always tastes expertly crafted and undeniably sweet. I love putting it on toast, ice cream, and even in my morning coffee. The jar sells at $3.99!
Candy Cane Green Tea
This $2.79 green tea has become a wintertime staple for me since I discovered it at Trader Joe's last year. I've already bought 3 boxes to stock up for the season.
