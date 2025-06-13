Oh, this is tea...
Um, Glen Powell's Ex-Fiancé Gigi Paris Just Broke Her Silence On Their Break Up & Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are basically synonymous with each other at this point — but what's that like for Glen's ex-fiancé, Gigi Paris? The model just opened up about her devastating breakup, the many (many) swirling rumors, and how she really feels about it all on the Too Muchpodcast. Let's get into it!
Here's what Glen Powell's ex-fiancé said about all those Sydney Sweeney rumors...
When Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up in April 2023, it's safe to say nobody was particularly shocked. Glen and Sydney Sweeney were in the midst of promoting Anyone But You — and their press tour was notably flirty. As rumors swirled about the actors and their respective relationships, people really started wondering...what's actually going on there?
And Glen's then-fiancé, Gigi Paris, was wondering much of the same.
According to Gigi, she had a trip planned to visit Glen on set in Australia while he was filming — however, Glen told her over the phone that the producers didn't think it was a good idea for her to be there. The model said she hung up on him, and still took the trip "just to look him in the eye and break up with him."
"I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this?' she said. "Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do."
Gigi said that when Glen and Sydney said the whole thing was a "PR scheme," she said it all came "at the expense" of their relationship. "I was shattered."
“What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs,” Gigi said.
Since the explosive press tour and subsequent breakup, Sydney has also called off her relationship with Jonathan Davino. While she's single at the moment, many fans have noted how close she was to Glen at his sister's wedding — as well as how close she's been to 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar.
Still, Gigi joked that she "hoped" Sydney and Glen would end up together for the fans.
"At least it would make it worth it for me, you know?"
As of now, Glen and Sydney aren't in a confirmed relationship, but here's to hoping Gigi gets what she wants?!
