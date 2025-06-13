Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are basically synonymous with each other at this point — but what's that like for Glen's ex-fiancé, Gigi Paris? The model just opened up about her devastating breakup, the many (many) swirling rumors, and how she really feels about it all on the Too Muchpodcast. Let's get into it!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up in April 2023, it's safe to say nobody was particularly shocked. Glen and Sydney Sweeney were in the midst of promoting Anyone But You — and their press tour was notably flirty. As rumors swirled about the actors and their respective relationships, people really started wondering...what's actually going on there?

And Glen's then-fiancé, Gigi Paris, was wondering much of the same.

According to Gigi, she had a trip planned to visit Glen on set in Australia while he was filming — however, Glen told her over the phone that the producers didn't think it was a good idea for her to be there. The model said she hung up on him, and still took the trip "just to look him in the eye and break up with him."

"I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this?' she said. "Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do."