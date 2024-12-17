Glen Powell Had The Perfect Response To Sydney Sweeney's Bikini Body Shamers
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sydney Sweeney just went viral for clapping back at internet trolls trying to body shame her, but the comments are just as incredible. ICYMI, after some bikini pics of Syd leaked (of the actress in her own backyard, BTW. Creepy!!), an unfortunate slew of hate comments decided to comment on her body. And like the true boss she is, Sydney responded, not with a notes app commentary, but by posting a video of herself training for the new Christy Martin movie.
From Glen Powell to Madelyn Cline, here are the best celebrity comments on Sydney Sweeney's latest Instagram video.
Sydney Sweeney's video of training for her Christy Martin biopic totally speaks for itself.
Sydney Sweeney's new Instagram video features the actress boxing and training for her new role, and it doesn't even have a caption — she doesn't need it! The video and photo montage speaks for itself, but that didn't stop her friends from showing her major support in the comments.
"You’re such a bad—ss. This movie is gonna be 🔥," Sydney's Anyone But You costar Glen Powell commented, while Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline simply said, "I truly love it here."
"The thing is these people would never say it in person," Isabela Merced, who starred with Sydney in Madame Web, said. "Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands 😘" while Lili Reinhart commented, "It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of sh—t with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring 💪🏻❤️."
Quinta Brunson simply left a fire emoji in the comments. (Which, TBH, is exactly how I feel about this whole scenario.)
And Sydney can't wait for fans to see the movie.
Sydney Sweeney has already teased what to expect from the Christy Martin biopic, and can't wait for movie lovers to see how she rose to the self-proclaimed "challenge."
“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old," Sydney told Deadlinein May. "I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”
That challenge definitely includes physical workouts (did you SEE the video above?!) but it also expands to emotional work too. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," Sydney writes in another Instagram post. "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon."
We can't wait to see you kick butt Syd! In the Christy Martin movie AND in The Housemaid ;).
