Um, Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Were "Real Close" At His Sister's Wedding

Pop culture lovers definitely remember all the buzz surrounding Anyone But You — and the affair rumors circulating Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The actors ended up admitting they played into the rumor for the movie's marketing, but fans can't quite let this duo go. Well, after Sydney allegedly postponed her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino, even more rumors surfaced that the actress allegedly stayed at a hotel on her own and called off her wedding. And this weekend, Sydney was spotted with none other than Glen Powell at Glen's sister's wedding. Which, if you remember, is literally the plot of Anyone But You.

Here's everything we know about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell at that wedding this weekend.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were spotted grabbing Tex Mex. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were spotted this weekend in Dallas, Texas — and DeuxMoi reports it was for his sister's rehearsal dinner at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex. In the photos, Glen stands at the bar in a polo shirt while Sydney wears a black scoop neck top and long waves. Fans of the duo immediately flooded the comments to join the conversation, with some Instagram users asking, "Can't they be friends?!" with others pointing out, "People are saying good friends but idk if I'd bring a friend to my SISTER'S wedding." (And this tweet referencing Taylor Swift's "Fresh Out The Slammer" made me laugh). DeuxMoi also reported Sydney had her own invitation to the wedding, but that the pair was "real close" at the Park House members-only club. A source did tell TMZ that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell did not attend the wedding as a couple, and that Syd is "very good friends with the Powell family," and that she's been "very close" with Glen's sister Leslie Powell "for a long time."

Did Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have a relationship? There were rumors surrounding Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell having an affair while filming & promoting Anyone But You, but Sydney shut those rumors down after the movie's release. "Once [the movie] did become a success, a lot of the interviews were just questions about [the rumors], so I don’t know if we necessarily were planning on ever talking about the strategy behind any of it," she told Vanity Fair. "We just had very specific questions and when you say no to a question, people think that you’re a b—ch, so." "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film," she added in an interview with the New York Times. "Because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative."

Why did Sydney Sweeney call off her wedding? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino reportedly called off their wedding because of "major" problems, and a lot of work stress. "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," a source told MailOnline. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.” The sources adds that “the wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress...A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."

What is the age difference between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell? Sydney Sweeney was born in 1997, making her 27 years old. Glen Powell is 36 and was born in 1988. There's 9 years between them.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell — and congrats to the Powell family! Check out Sydney Sweeney Is A Total Bombshell After Postponing Her Wedding for more on the Euphoria actress.