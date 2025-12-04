Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

We're Getting A Brand New 'Gilmore Girls' Book From Lauren Graham & Amy Sherman-Palladino

By Chloe Williams​
Dec 04, 2025
It's always a good day when we get Gilmore Girls news. In addition to the new Gilmore Girls documentary, we also just got word that Lauren Graham (who played the iconic Lorelai Gilmore on the 7-season show) and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are writing a book together! The book will give us some brand new behind-the-scenes stories, which means you'll be able to relive your favorite series through fresh eyes — no matter how many times you've seen it.

Here's everything you need to know about Lauren Graham & Amy Sherman-Palladino's brand new Gilmore Girls book.

Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino are bringing us brand new 'Gilmore Girls' stories.

NBC reports that the new book (which is still untitled, FYI) will feature “sharp wit, personal reflection, and never-before-shared stories” from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Lauren Graham. I wouldn't expect anything less from two of the chattiest, funniest women in entertainment!

Just like so many fans, I feel like I know the show like the back of my hand, and this book is sure to give Gilmore Girls lovers everywhere a brand new perspective on episodes they thought they knew.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Amy to bring readers all our stories of the special years we spent filming Gilmore Girls, the first and second time!” Lauren Graham shared in a statement.

But we won't see the 'Gilmore Girls' book in 2026.

gilmore girls rory and lorelai

Netflix

The book is set to hit shelves during the fall of 2027, so we still have quite a way to go before we'll be able to laugh about Lauren and Amy's anecdotes. I'm not too upset, if I'm honest, because having the book come out during the fall (AKA Gilmore Girls season!) is the most important thing in my book ;).

Are you obsessed with all things Gilmore Girls? Check out This Genius Gilmore Girls Prequel Idea Is A Need Not A Want for more, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more updates on your favorite TV shows.

