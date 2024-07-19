This Iconic Lorelai Gilmore Moment On 'Gilmore Girls' Is Actually Super Unrealistic
To know Lorelai Gilmore is to love her, in all her quirky, witty, rebellious glory. However, Lorelai's far from perfect (which, TBH, is just another reason to love her). One of the most iconic scenes from the whole series takes place in Gilmore Girls season 1 episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day At Chilton." On Rory's first day at Chilton Prep, Lorelai accidentally oversleeps, then remembers all of her clothes are at the dry cleaners — a realization that ends with Lorelai wearing a tee shirt and cutoff denim shorts in the Chilton headmaster's office. Looking back, it's a funny and memorable moment, but you're telling me that Lorelai didn't have anything else to wear?!
The whole joke around Lorelai's outfit at Chilton is how, despite the fact it's super cute and perfect for a Stars Hollow errands day, it's not really private school chic. It does, however, make a very memorable first impression. The moment has led a lot of fans on Reddit (yours truly included) to wonder why Lorelai didn't borrow something from Rory.
"We already know they share clothes," one user comments. And we also know Rory has plenty of cute jackets, oversized sweaters, and dresses to boot, and I'm sure there was at least one item that Lorelai could have thrown on for the morning.
On the off chance Rory was also out of clean clothes, Lorelai could have pulled something from her laundry hamper, sprayed a little perfume on it, and called it a day. "With her job and lifestyle? They wouldn't even be really dirty," another userpoints out, while a third is totally confused by the cowboy boots. "Mom, I know you have other shoes and you don’t have to wash them," they joke.
Overall, this funny moment from Gilmore Girls also serves as a lesson in picking out your clothes beforehand AND making sure you keep at least one outfit when sending your wardrobe to the dry cleaners ;).
What do you think about Lorelai Gilmore's outfit for her visit to Chilton? Read up on This 'Gilmore Girls' Theory Proves Lorelai And Logan Are Basically The Same Person for more about your favorite TV mom!
