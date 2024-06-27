This Genius 'Gilmore Girls' Prequel Idea Is A Need Not A Want
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's a good chance that if you're a fan of coffee, romance, and cozy vibes, that you know the plot of Gilmore Girls front and back. You could win Gilmore Girls trivia, and are already planning your Stars Hollow-approved Halloween costume for 2024. While fans have a lot of thoughts on Gilmore Girls season 7 (and those infamous final four words from A Year in the Life), this Gilmore Girls prequel idea is taking me back to Richard and Emily's youth — and it's exactly what I need!!
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
After Lauren Graham posted about an old issue of TV Guide (and co-star Scott Patterson weighed in on the Gilmore Girls shocker he still can't get over), one comment that got me thinking about a whole new spinoff.
"I hope for a prequel," user @anikahelm commented on Lauren's Instagram. "I would love to watch a show about Emily. What was her youth like? How did she become the woman she was? And Kelly Bishop tells the story as narrator."
I would LOVE to see a story all about Emily Gilmore growing up, figuring out her own coming-of-age years, and then meeting Richard and falling in love. I'm also totally confident that Emily's college years could have been (almost) just as crazy as Rory's in Gilmore Girls season 5, which would amazing to see onscreen.
Considering Lauren Graham has said that Kelly Bishop is basically Emily Gilmore IRL, Kelly would HAVE to offer her input. "[She's] so disciplined and so prepared and never, ever complains," Lauren said while promoting her book Have I Told You This Already?. "Once in a while if we were working until, like, two in the morning or something, she'd get a little glimmer in her eye and she'd be like, 'Do you want to split a bag of Cheetos?'"
That in and of itself sounds like a funny scene between Emily and another Smith College student ;). If we were ever to see this Gilmore Girls prequel, hopefully creator Amy Sherman-Palladino would be involved too! After all, it's just not the same with ASP's signature quick-witted scripts.
Would you want to see a Gilmore Girls prequel? Give us your best ideas in the comments!
