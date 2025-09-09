Every 'Gilmore Girls' Cast Member Returning For The Stars Hollow Documentary

It won't be long before we're back in Stars Hollow thanks to the brand new Gilmore Girls documentary Searching For Stars Hollow. The doc will offer some brand new details and behind the scenes tidbits — including interviews with a few key players. Keep reading to see exactly who we'll hear from.

“The interviews that we’ve already conducted with the cast have been a delight,” director Meghna Balakumar told THR in a statement. “We’ve shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we’re continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show’s impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment.”

“Searching For Stars Hollow will reveal how Gilmore Girls came to life, why it continues to resonate across generations, and how its unique blend of humor, heart and pop culture shaped a devoted worldwide fan community with an in-depth look at its creation and the connections it continues to foster," producer Jim Demonakos adds. "This documentary is for fans of the show but also for anyone with an interest in cultural history and how it affects individual lives.”

Here are the Gilmore Girls cast members returning for the Searching for Stars Hollow documentary.

Kelly Bishop who played Emily Gilmore. Netflix Kelly Bishop returns to share her experiences from her time as Emily Gilmore.

Jared Padalecki who played Dean Forester Warner Bros. TV We'll also hear from Jared Padalecki, who played Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls.

Chad Michael Murray who played Tristin Dugray Warner Bros. TV Chad Michael Murray (Tristin Dugray) is returning to the world of Gilmore Girls for the first time since his season 2 exit.

Keiko Agena who played Lane Kim Neil Jacobs/Netflix Keiko Agena returns for the Gilmore Girls documentary to talk about her time as Lane Kim.

Sally Struthers who played Babette Dell Netflix We'll also see Sally Struthers (Babette).

Liz Torres who played Miss Patty Miss Patty Saeed Adyani/Netflix And Liz Torres (Miss Patty)!

Emily Kuroda who played Mrs. Kim Warner Bros. TV Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim) will also make an appearance.

Rose Abdoo who played Gypsy Netflix Gypsy fans will be happy to know Rose Abdoo will be in the Gilmore Girls documentary!

Kathleen Wilhoite who played Liz Danes Warner Bros. TV And Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes) will show up in the Searching for Stars Hollow too.

