What Being Team Jess Or Team Logan Says About Your Dream TV Boyfriend

While you're all talking about whether apple cider or pumpkin spice lattes are the ultimate fall drink, I'm re-entering the age-old annual debate of whether Logan or Jess is Rory's best boyfriend on Gilmore Girls. (I'm so sorry to Jared Padalecki, but Dean does not factor into this conversation). Team Jess vs. Team Logan is basically an Olympic competition at this point, but I realized that your favorite BF could actually say a lot about your other favorite TV boyfriends, especially on the heels of the whole Conrad vs. Jeremiah debate. Let's discuss, shall we?

Team Logan Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jeremiah Fisher Logan and Jeremiah are pretty similar in multiple ways. They're the younger brother and are definitely the life of the party. And while you might think they're players after a first impression, as you get to know them, you can see how much they're craving connection and love.

The CW/YouTube Gossip Girl: Nate Archibald

Golden Boy Nate Archibald also shares some similarities with Logan. Charming, successful, handsome. But just like Logan and Rory keep their relationship in A Year in the Life under wraps, Nate also has a few secrets of his own — namely, his feelings for Serena during the beginning of the series.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Outer Banks: John B. Routledge John B.'s sincere and bubbly personality, as well as his sarcasm, is a match for Logan as well. When he finds something he wants, he goes after it no matter what. Plus, both John B.'s adventures and the Life and Death Brigade's umbrella jump prove these two guys are adrenaline junkies when it counts.

The CW/YouTube The Vampire Diaries: Stefan Salvator Just like Logan and Jess are complete opposites, Stefan and his brother Damon are totally different. He's affectionate and wears his heart on his sleeve.

Warner Bros. TV/YouTube One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott Nathan is popular and beloved-by-all, and his charm is totally giving Logan if you ask me.

Team Jess Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty: Conrad Just like Jess, Conrad comes off moody and detached in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but he's a total softie when it comes to Belly. While neither boy is perfect, they're grounded, intelligent, and thrive on encouragement from the people around them.

Prime Video Maxton Hall: James Beaufort Broody, intellectual, and willing to risk it all to protect the girl he loves? Yeah that sounds like Jess to me.

MTV/YouTube Teen Wolf: Stiles Stilinski Stiles and Lydia are the most iconic couple in the show (if not contemporary TV), just like Rory and Jess are an unbeatable combo. Stiles is sarcastic, smart, and a little bit flighty, and he cares so much for the people around him.

Warner Bros. TV/YouTube One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott When I remember just how quiet, dedicated, and intellectual Lucas actually is, then it seems obvious to me that Lucas belongs on Team Conrad (even if I thought he was Team Logan at first).

The CW/YouTube Gossip Girl: Chuck Bass

Both Chuck and Jess keep themselves more guarded than Nate or Logan, especially when working through something difficult.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Outer Banks: JJ Maybank JJ might come off as a bit of a reckless and dangerous teen at first glance, but the better you get to know him, the more his emotion and passion comes into focus.

The CW/YouTube The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore Damon's more serious than his brother (which can make him look like he's closed-off), but he also has a wicked sense of humor when he wants to show it off.

