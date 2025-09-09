Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Because let's be honest, no one's Team Dean.

What Being Team Jess Or Team Logan Says About Your Dream TV Boyfriend

team jess team logan gilmore girls
Warner Bros. Television
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 09, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

While you're all talking about whether apple cider or pumpkin spice lattes are the ultimate fall drink, I'm re-entering the age-old annual debate of whether Logan or Jess is Rory's best boyfriend on Gilmore Girls. (I'm so sorry to Jared Padalecki, but Dean does not factor into this conversation). Team Jess vs. Team Logan is basically an Olympic competition at this point, but I realized that your favorite BF could actually say a lot about your other favorite TV boyfriends, especially on the heels of the whole Conrad vs. Jeremiah debate. Let's discuss, shall we?

Here's what being Team Jess or Team Logan on Gilmore Girls says about the other iconic TV boyfriends you love!

Team Logan

jeremiah fisher

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jeremiah Fisher

Logan and Jeremiah are pretty similar in multiple ways. They're the younger brother and are definitely the life of the party. And while you might think they're players after a first impression, as you get to know them, you can see how much they're craving connection and love.

nate archibald teen drama crushes Team Conrad Or Jeremiah

The CW/YouTube

Gossip Girl: Nate Archibald

Golden Boy Nate Archibald also shares some similarities with Logan. Charming, successful, handsome. But just like Logan and Rory keep their relationship in A Year in the Life under wraps, Nate also has a few secrets of his own — namely, his feelings for Serena during the beginning of the series.

john b and jj

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Outer Banks: John B. Routledge

John B.'s sincere and bubbly personality, as well as his sarcasm, is a match for Logan as well. When he finds something he wants, he goes after it no matter what. Plus, both John B.'s adventures and the Life and Death Brigade's umbrella jump prove these two guys are adrenaline junkies when it counts.

stefan salvator

The CW/YouTube

The Vampire Diaries: Stefan Salvator

Just like Logan and Jess are complete opposites, Stefan and his brother Damon are totally different. He's affectionate and wears his heart on his sleeve.

One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott

Warner Bros. TV/YouTube

One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott

Nathan is popular and beloved-by-all, and his charm is totally giving Logan if you ask me.

Team Jess

chris briney as conrad fisher

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Conrad

Just like Jess, Conrad comes off moody and detached in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but he's a total softie when it comes to Belly. While neither boy is perfect, they're grounded, intelligent, and thrive on encouragement from the people around them.

Maxton Hall: James Beaufort

Prime Video

Maxton Hall: James Beaufort

Broody, intellectual, and willing to risk it all to protect the girl he loves? Yeah that sounds like Jess to me.

stiles stilinski

MTV/YouTube

Teen Wolf: Stiles Stilinski

Stiles and Lydia are the most iconic couple in the show (if not contemporary TV), just like Rory and Jess are an unbeatable combo. Stiles is sarcastic, smart, and a little bit flighty, and he cares so much for the people around him.

One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott

Warner Bros. TV/YouTube

One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott

When I remember just how quiet, dedicated, and intellectual Lucas actually is, then it seems obvious to me that Lucas belongs on Team Conrad (even if I thought he was Team Logan at first).

chuck bass

The CW/YouTube

Gossip Girl: Chuck Bass

Both Chuck and Jess keep themselves more guarded than Nate or Logan, especially when working through something difficult.

jj maybank

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Outer Banks: JJ Maybank

JJ might come off as a bit of a reckless and dangerous teen at first glance, but the better you get to know him, the more his emotion and passion comes into focus.

The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore

The CW/YouTube

The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore

Damon's more serious than his brother (which can make him look like he's closed-off), but he also has a wicked sense of humor when he wants to show it off.

