Because let's be honest, no one's Team Dean.
What Being Team Jess Or Team Logan Says About Your Dream TV Boyfriend
While you're all talking about whether apple cider or pumpkin spice lattes are the ultimate fall drink, I'm re-entering the age-old annual debate of whether Logan or Jess is Rory's best boyfriend on Gilmore Girls. (I'm so sorry to Jared Padalecki, but Dean does not factor into this conversation). Team Jess vs. Team Logan is basically an Olympic competition at this point, but I realized that your favorite BF could actually say a lot about your other favorite TV boyfriends, especially on the heels of the whole Conrad vs. Jeremiah debate. Let's discuss, shall we?
Here's what being Team Jess or Team Logan on Gilmore Girls says about the other iconic TV boyfriends you love!
Team Logan
Erika Doss/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jeremiah Fisher
Logan and Jeremiah are pretty similar in multiple ways. They're the younger brother and are definitely the life of the party. And while you might think they're players after a first impression, as you get to know them, you can see how much they're craving connection and love.
The CW/YouTube
Gossip Girl: Nate Archibald
Golden Boy Nate Archibald also shares some similarities with Logan. Charming, successful, handsome. But just like Logan and Rory keep their relationship in A Year in the Life under wraps, Nate also has a few secrets of his own — namely, his feelings for Serena during the beginning of the series.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks: John B. Routledge
John B.'s sincere and bubbly personality, as well as his sarcasm, is a match for Logan as well. When he finds something he wants, he goes after it no matter what. Plus, both John B.'s adventures and the Life and Death Brigade's umbrella jump prove these two guys are adrenaline junkies when it counts.
The CW/YouTube
The Vampire Diaries: Stefan Salvator
Just like Logan and Jess are complete opposites, Stefan and his brother Damon are totally different. He's affectionate and wears his heart on his sleeve.
Warner Bros. TV/YouTube
One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott
Nathan is popular and beloved-by-all, and his charm is totally giving Logan if you ask me.
Team Jess
Erika Doss/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Conrad
Just like Jess, Conrad comes off moody and detached in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but he's a total softie when it comes to Belly. While neither boy is perfect, they're grounded, intelligent, and thrive on encouragement from the people around them.
Prime Video
Maxton Hall: James Beaufort
Broody, intellectual, and willing to risk it all to protect the girl he loves? Yeah that sounds like Jess to me.
MTV/YouTube
Teen Wolf: Stiles Stilinski
Stiles and Lydia are the most iconic couple in the show (if not contemporary TV), just like Rory and Jess are an unbeatable combo. Stiles is sarcastic, smart, and a little bit flighty, and he cares so much for the people around him.
Warner Bros. TV/YouTube
One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott
When I remember just how quiet, dedicated, and intellectual Lucas actually is, then it seems obvious to me that Lucas belongs on Team Conrad (even if I thought he was Team Logan at first).
The CW/YouTube
Gossip Girl: Chuck Bass
Both Chuck and Jess keep themselves more guarded than Nate or Logan, especially when working through something difficult.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks: JJ Maybank
JJ might come off as a bit of a reckless and dangerous teen at first glance, but the better you get to know him, the more his emotion and passion comes into focus.
The CW/YouTube
The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore
Damon's more serious than his brother (which can make him look like he's closed-off), but he also has a wicked sense of humor when he wants to show it off.
