Lauren Graham Just Pushed For A 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion — With The Best Idea!

Lauren Graham isn't done with Stars Hollow yet, but can you blame her? Gilmore Girlscontinues to be a hit among fans 25 years after its debut and she just said she'd love to have another reunion! As much as we'd love to watch her reprise her role as Lorelai Graham, we'd also willingly listen to her talk about her charming character beyond this fun clip from our interview with her. For now, we'll gladly cling to the idea she has for a reunion that could possibly tie together loose ends.

Keep scrolling to see what Lauren Graham said about a possible 'Gilmore Girls' reunion!

Lauren Graham Has Big Feelings About Gilmore Girls Eric Charbonneau Earlier in April, a source revealed a big secret about Lauren Graham's thoughts about the idea of another Gilmore Girls reunion "As the ten year anniversary of those episodes approaches, and after that, the twenty year anniversary of the 2007 conclusion of the original show, the door is wide open for another return — and Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel want to do it," the source said in relation to the success of A Year in the Life (via Life & Style). This seems probable because Lauren reshared her feelings about the hit TV series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had," the actress admitted to Jimmy Fallon. She also added, "I love doing it, and I think it was a really wonderful [experience]. It’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer — and it just means so much to me.” But Life & Style's source said there's one person the Gilmore Girls reunion is waiting for. "Everything hinges on the show’s original creator Amy Sherman-Palladino making a deal to come back."

Here's How Amy Sherman-Palladino Really Feels About Another Gilmore Girls Reunion Eric Charbonneau During an interview with TV Insider, the Gilmore Girls and Étoile creator dished about her real feelings surrounding another reunion. "We never said ‘never’ because we didn’t actually intend to do the [revival] for Netflix," she said. That makes A Year in the Life even more special! Continuing her thoughts, Sherman-Palladino divulged how one event was the catalyst for it taking place. "Then, we all got together for a panel [similar to tonight’s] and we went to a bar afterwards. We all thought, ‘Well, this was fun! Let’s just do it again!'" While she didn't give an explicit yes, Sherman-Palladino's last statement is very telling. "As you know, I love Stars Hollow. I love Lauren Graham more than life. I love Alexis, and Kelly Bishop is my ‘Contessa.’ I bow to her." So, we're taking that as a sign we could get a sequel to A Year in the Life!

Lauren Graham's Great Idea For The Reunion Lauren Graham shared a brilliant idea for the Gilmore Girls reunion! Chatting with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said she'd love for driving force to revolve around a jolly season. "Something that I love that they do in England more than they do here, is you have a season of a show that you loved — Downton Abbey was one for me — and then they do like a Downton Abbey Christmas. So, you get to visit your characters, but it's not like a whole reboot of the whole thing. So, that is my idea that has been sanctioned by no one," she said. Drew Barrymore agreed and said, "I think if it was a Gilmore Girls Christmas, everyone would be there. 100 percent!" Again, Sherman-Palladino didn't say if it's happening or not, but she's not against it. "Look, any chance I have to work with Lauren Graham — if there’s snow, if there’s rain, if there’s mosquitoes, I’ll still do it. She’s my girl," she said (via Bustle). A win's a win, right?

