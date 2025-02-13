Whoa, Lauren Graham Just Confirmed This Major 'Gilmore Girls' Theory About Luke & Lorelai (And Rory)

When Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson reunited as Luke and Lorelai for a Walmart commercial, Gilmore Girls fans were SO excited. Comments on the YouTube video range from "this felt like a warm hug" to "we're already crying," and it's no wonder! Luke's Diner looks exactly like we remember it — with some modern updates of course. And one update in particular had fans obsessing over Luke, Lorelai, and Rory's future.

"Is that Rory's kid's art in the background?!" one Reddit user asked. "I’m going to headcanon this as yes," another replied. "The only way Luke would decorate the diner is if his grandkid did the art. He would absolutely dote on that child." Well, Lauren Graham just revealed the answer!

Here's what Lauren Graham had to say about Luke & Lorelai's grandkids in the Gilmore Girls Walmart commercial.

When talking to Jimmy Fallon about the Walmart commercial, she reveals the team "didn't want to get it wrong." "They wanted to have some art, like kids' art, behind Luke, up where the menu is," she continues. "They were like, 'What kind of art do you think it would be? Would it be a girl's art?' And I was like 'No! No! I can't make any of these decisions.' Because it would be Rory's kid's art up in Luke's and...I'm scared of the people." Amy Sherman-Palladino might the last word on whether Rory has a boy or girl, but I'd totally trust Lauren Graham to have creative input. After all, she already came up with the best sequel idea! "I think the baby daddy is either Logan or the Wookie," she said during her Have I Told You This Already?book tour. "And I think it's gonna be a girl and I think she calls her another permutation of Lorelai, cause you know Rory's short for Lorelai. And I'm gonna go with Lola. I made all of that up, don't get me in trouble!"

Regardless of what kind of art Luke has in the diner, I love the idea of Luke and Lorelai as grandparents. Luke would have such a soft spot for the kid, just like he had for Rory all those years, and I can just see them playing catch or Luke teaching them how to make the perfect stack of pancakes. And I just know Lorelai would spoil that child like nobody's business. All the toys, accessories, and (eventually) coffee they could ask for. And hopefully this is a clue that Rory stays in Stars Hollow! (Or at least lives nearby).

ASP hasn't announced any Gilmore Girls sequel plans yet, but Lauren did reveal she keeps a clause in her contracts just in case something comes up. "The shows are so restrictive now," she told SiriusXM's EW Live host Jessica Shaw. "So we're trying to just carve out some pockets, just in case." "I don't want to start any new rumors," she says. "It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don't know." But whether or not there are current plans, Lauren tells Jimmy Fallon she'd “always say yes” to stepping back into Lorelai's shoes. "Because it's the best part I ever had, and I loved doing it. It's just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me.”

Did you catch the kids' artwork behind Luke in the Gilmore Girls Walmart commercial? Let us know what you think about the mini reunion on Facebook!