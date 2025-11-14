Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

'Gilmore Girls' Fans! You Can Finally Stream The Soundtrack

Gilmore Girls Soundtrack
Warner Bros. Television
Haley Sprankle
Nov 14, 2025
If hearing "la la las" transports you to Stars Hollow, then this news is for you: the Gilmore Girls soundtrack is officially available for streaming! Almost 10 years after the final episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, composer Sam Phillips dropped the soundtrack so we can listen to the iconic score over and over again. Here's everything we know about this thrilling news!

On November 14, 2025, Sam Phillips, WaterTower Music, and Warner Bros. announced that the Gilmore Girls soundtrack was now streaming.

According to Vulture, Phillips shared, “If I had a new episode of Gilmore Girls for every request I’ve gotten over the years to release the ‘La La’s’ score for fans of the show, I would be beyond happy. But now I am thrilled to say that Warner Bros Television & WaterTower Music asked me to put together an album of those La La’s for any and all who want them."

She continued, "Even though I was listening to my own voice and melodies as I was working on the album, I felt like I was in Stars Hollow with all the snacks and coffee, drama and crazy charm. I hope these little pieces of music take listeners back to the world of Lorelai and Rory…to the Gilmore universe we all love.”

WaterTower music shared, "Gilmore Girls captured the rhythm and warmth of small-town life in picturesque Stars Hollow; from quick-witted conversations to quiet moments between mother and daughter." They continued, "Sam Phillips’ unmistakable and iconic “La La’s,” and expressive, minimalist arrangements became integral to the show’s identity, underscoring both its humor and its heart."

The curation is 18 tracks long, and it features Phillips' original music from each season (1-7).

The Gilmore Girls soundtrack on vinyl, CD, and cassette

WaterTower Music

And if streaming isn't enough for your over-caffeinated, small town loving heart, you can also pre-order special edition vinyls, a CD, or a cassette of the soundtrack. There are a total of five vinyl variants, including:

  • Autumn Vinyl (Orange)
  • Coffee, Coffee, Coffee Vinyl (Brown)
  • Luke's Diner Vinyl (Yellow)
  • Dragonfly Inn Vinyl (Lavender)
  • Chilton Academy Vinyl (Blue)
BRB while I order them all!

