Lauren Graham's Brilliant 'Gilmore Girls' Sequel Idea Is The Revival You've Always Wanted

Gilmore Girls fans are constantly asking for a cast reunion (and so far we've gotten a sweet Stars Hollow commercial and an Emmy's tribute!), but Lauren Graham recently teased what she thinks could be the perfect way to get the gang back together: a Christmas movie. Yeah, I'll be seated.

Is there going to be a Gilmore Girls reunion? "I've been saying for a long time that what I could see making sense is a Christmas movie, in the tradition of Downton Abbey or those other kinds of shows that are over but then kind of come together, especially around the holidays," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I think that would be very Gilmore friendly. In America we don't have enough holiday programming. Football is not holiday programming!" I can see it now: Luke and Lorelai are making their home nice and cozy for Rory, who's coming home for the holidays with her daughter Lola. Of course Jess is also in town and they finally realize they're meant to be. Add one of Taylor's iconic town traditions (like a Christmas tree lighting) and Kirk running around because he's "one of Santa's elves," and you've got the perfect Gilmore Girls reunion.

Lauren Graham/Instagram Emily and Lorelai Gilmore might not always get along the best, but Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop are best friends IRL. "She doesn't have biological children and she always says, 'I'm your TV mom,'" Lauren said while promoting Have I Told You This Already?. "[When we text], she signs TVM and I'm TVD, and we've just been really special people for each other." Well our favorite TVM and TVD just had the sweetest reunion, and I hope they invite me next time! Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop met up for a lunch date — Lauren wearing a blue coat Lorelai would totally approve of and Kelly wearing a beautiful silver choker. In true Gilmore girl fashion, they're both wearing big black (and sassy!) sunglasses. "Here’s to the ladies who lunch," Lauren says in the Instagram caption. Fans were just as excited to see Lauren and Kelly reunited, and flooded the comments with sweet messages. "When Friday night dinners turn into Friday lunches," one comment jokes. "Hope you both had two glasses of wine."

Neil Jacobs/Netflix This isn't the first time Lauren Graham has posted about Lorelai. "I smelled snow but then spoiler alert it melted," she says in another post, while she also recently posted about an old TV Guide teasing a shocker for Lorelai. I am loving all these Instagram throwbacks and I hope she continues to post them — especially when we get closer to Gilmore Girls rewatch season.

