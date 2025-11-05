The show is filming now!
Hey Peaches! Meet The Brand New 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 Cast.
Ginny & Georgia is officially coming back for season 4. After season 3 teased that Georgia would end up behind bars during its 10 episodes, the Netflix show is bringing us a brand new story and the same familiar drama we've come to expect. After Georgia's trial (and Austin's lying under oath) found our favorite Southern peach innocent, it appears Georgia has another surprise: she's pregnant.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia season 4 before it premieres on Netflix.
Will there be a season 4 of Ginny and Georgia?
Yes, Ginny & Georgia season 4 is coming to Netflix soon! The senior season of the show started filming in early October 2025.
What is Ginny & Georgia season 4 about?
Amanda Matlovich/Netflix
Ginny & Georgia season 4 picks up after Georgia is finally free from the threat of a murder conviction. But there are still some major complications. For starters, Georgia's pregnant and doesn't know whose baby she's carrying. Her past is also threatening to resurface, but the Miller family is determined to do whatever it takes to start fresh and stay together.
Are Ginny and Georgia coming back in 2025?
Netflix
Each season of Ginny & Georgia has premiered two years after the previous season. Season 1 dropped in 2021, season 2 in 2023, and season 3 in 2025. So we can expect Ginny & Georgia season 4 in 2027. The earlier, the better if you ask me!
Are there new cast members?
Robert Mcgee/Ethan Embry/Jenna Berman
There are three new characters joining the new season of the show:
- Ali Skovbye as Rainn
- Kataem O’Connor as Isaiah
- Sunny Mabrey as Daisy
Who's in the Ginny & Georgia season 4 cast?
Netflix
The Ginny & Georgia season 4 cast features some familiar faces and some brand new characters! The cast includes:
- Brianne Howey as Georgia
- Antonia Gentry as Ginny
- Diesel La Torraca as Austin
- Felix Mallard as Marcus
- Sara Waisglass as Max
- Scott Porter as Paul
- Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
- Raymond Ablack as Joe
- Katie Douglas as Abby
- Chelsea Clark as Norah
- Nathan Mitchell as Zion
How many episodes are in Ginny & Georgia season 4?
Amanda Matlovich/Netflix
Ginny & Georgia season 4 will probably have 10 episodes, just like seasons 1 through 3, which are streaming on Netflix now. Here's the season 3 breakdown:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "This Wouldn't Even Be a Podcast" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Beep Beep Freaking Beep" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "Friends Can Dance" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "The B—h Is Back" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Boom Goes the Dynamite" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 "At Least It Can't Get Worse" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 "That's Wild" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 "Is That a Packed Lunch?" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 9 "It's Time for My Solo" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 10 "Monsters" premiered on Netflix June 5, 2025
