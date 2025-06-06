Ginny & Georgia season 3 has come to an end, and thank goodness season 4 is on its way because that season 3 ending? Crazy! Make sure you go and watch the new episodes on Netflix before reading ahead (or rewatch, if you already binged the whole thing), because we have all the tea you need to know.

Creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline the main character of Ginny & Georgia isn't either of these women — it's their relationship. “For Season 3, the question I asked is, ‘What would it take to break Georgia?’ And I mean that coming from a place of love for Georgia, because I think she needs to break to build. So Season 3 was about getting her to a place of being able to build her back differently in Season 4.” Let's get into it!

Here's the crazy Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending, explained.

What happens in the end of Ginny and Georgia season 3? Netflix After Georgia gets arrested for murder at the end of Ginny & Georgia season 2 (in the middle of her wedding, no less), we spend all of season 3 wondering what exactly is going to happen to our favorite Georgia peach. The case is being broadcast to the entire country — and both of Georgia's kids are dealing with the consequences of her actions. And when Austin (Diesel La Torraca) is called to the stand and admits to seeing the murder, he actually testifies that he saw his dad Gil (Aaron Ashmore) commit the crime, not Georgia. “It’s an out-of-body moment,” actress Brianne Howey tells Tudum. “Georgia was fully resigned to the fact she was going away, so this completely rips the rug out from under her.”

Does Georgia go to jail at the end of season 3? Netflix So this means Georgia doesn't go to jail at the end of season 3, and we can thank Ginny for masterminding the whole situation. “Ginny is fully turning into Georgia by the end of the season,” Antonia Gentry adds. “Georgia giving up [on fighting the charges, thinking she’s finally been cornered into surrender] is something that really ignited the flame in Ginny that’s like, ‘No, you’re not allowed to give up. I’ve never seen you give up. That freaks me out, so now I’m going to have to be you in order to fix this. Because you won’t be you.’” Georgia's free to go, but it's a lot more complicated than she — or us as the viewer — expected. “Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it’s quite sobering," Brianne says. "It’s also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She’s now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions.”

Why does Paul leave Georgia season 3? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix And, believe it or not, there's plenty happening outside the case. Ginny finds out she's pregnant after sleeping with Wolfe (Ty Doran) and decides to get an abortion. Paul (Scott Porter), Georgia's fiancé, ends up leaving her when the trial — and Georgia using Ginny's pregnancy test to lie about her own pregnancy — becomes too much for him. Plus, Ginny's dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) is filing for joint custody, while a now-single Georgia decides to sleep with Joe. Whew. “Joe is one of the few people she’s always felt comfortable around, and we get to see the most genuine Georgia with Joe,” Brianne tells Tudum. “With Joe, we see a sliver of who Georgia could have grown up to be if she never got pregnant at 16, if she never joined the Blood Eyes, if she never killed anybody."

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix And speaking of pregnancy...it appears we'll have a new addition to the Ginny & Georgia cast next season because Georgia is actually expecting! But whose baby is it? The creators know, but they're not spilling the beans. "Everyone in the [writers'] room has worked on the show a prior season. So the group really knows the gang," creator Sarah Lampert tells Entertainment Weekly. "Glinski and I entered this season [and] we were like, 'Okay, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind.' Then we spent a whole day with the writers, and it was contentious. There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that. But no, we've landed on whose baby it is. I'll say that."

What's happening with Max and Marcus? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Meanwhile, Max and Marcus are dealing with their own problems when Max tells their parents about her brother's drinking problem. She wants him to go to rehab but their mom is worried missing summer school will force him to repeat 10th grade. "We put the burden of Marcus onto Max and we see how much she does deeply care about everyone in her life, but she's neurodivergent and she doesn't always have the tools to get what she wants, which is connection," Sarah Lampert tells EW. "Her worry is she can be too much. I think we see that this season." "She has such a responsibility to fix things and to make sure everyone she loves is okay, and she takes that burden on every single day, even if people don't appreciate it," Sarah Glinski adds. "You can see her parents this season really put that burden on her shoulders a lot to care for Marcus, and that's really hard to carry that every single day."

Is season 3 of Ginny and Georgia the final season? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Don't worry Peaches — Ginny & Georgia season 4 is on the way! But you can expect a lot of surprises to come your way. "No one in the Miller family will be the same after this season," Sarah Glinski tells EW. "We talk about Georgia changing, but Ginny has changed, Austin has changed, and there's no going back."

