10 Incredible Global Destinations To Add To Your 2026 Mood Board

Tripadvisor unveiled its first Travelers’ Choice Awards category for 2026: Best of the Best Destinations, highlighting the spots that earned the highest ratings and most glowing reviews from real travelers over the past year. But beyond the rankings themselves, the list serves as a reminder that dream destinations don’t have to be experienced during their most chaotic months.



Case in point: Bali, Indonesia, crowned the No. 1 Top Destination in the World. Yes, it’s every bit the lush, white-sand, jungle-meets-ocean fantasy splashed across your Pinterest boards — but visiting outside of high season means fewer crowds, softer prices, and a far more magical experience. Picture serene temples, quieter beaches, and sunsets that feel like they’re happening just for you.



The takeaway? Timing can be the ultimate travel upgrade. Choosing shoulder seasons or off-peak windows doesn’t just save money — it can completely transform how a destination feels. Less waiting, more wandering. Less stress, more serendipity.

Here are the top destinations in the world, according to Tripadvisor.

Photo by Trevor Hayes on Unsplash 10. New York City, U.S. New York City in May is literally magic. The Central Park magnolias are in full bloom, the threat of snow is finally gone (looking at you, April), and the entire city hums with that first-real-warm-weather energy. Café-hop through the West Village, museum-stroll in Midtown, catch a Broadway show, then walk off your bagel-and-pizza marathon across the Brooklyn Bridge. There’s truly a New York for every mood — from bougie Soho and Tribeca to cozy You’ve Got Mail vibes on the Upper West Side.

Getty 9. Crete, Greece As the largest Greek island, Crete delivers the kind of time-travel energy you can actually vacation in. Wander through the sprawling ruins of Knossos Palace, marvel at centuries-old fortresses, then get gloriously lost in storybook towns like Chania and Rethymno, where Venetian architecture and seaside charm collide. Think dramatic cliffside beaches, rugged mountains, and canyons so surreal they barely look real. Hike the Samaria Gorge, explore the palm forest in Lassithi, or simply park yourself at Falasarna Beach for a sunset that will emotionally reset your entire nervous system.

Getty 8. Bangkok, Thailand Bangkok can be sensory overload, but in the best possible way. The temples buzz with crowds, the street food never sleeps, the heat is relentless, and the nightlife runs on a completely different operating system. But for travelers who thrive on energy, chaos, and unforgettable moments, Bangkok absolutely delivers. Start with the icons: Wat Pho’s massive golden Buddha is genuinely jaw-dropping, while Wat Arun serves views that make your camera roll work overtime. If shopping is your cardio, lose yourself (happily) inside Chatuchak Weekend Market, where souvenirs, vintage finds, and “how is this so cheap?” treasures stretch for what feels like miles. And when you inevitably need a breather? Do as locals do: book a traditional Thai massage or decompress with a stroll through Lumpini Park — a rare pocket of calm in a city that proudly refuses to slow down.

Getty 7. Marrakech, Morocco Marrakech is colorful, chaotic, and completely unforgettable. There’s a reason it remains one of Morocco’s most coveted destinations. To dive straight into the city’s pulse, wander the Medina, the historic walled quarter where every turn feels like a scene change. Yes, it’s bustling and sensory-packed, but that’s exactly what makes it wonderful. One minute you’re weaving through souks overflowing with textiles, lanterns, and spices; the next you’re admiring intricate Moorish architecture or grabbing something wildly delicious from a street food stall. Le Jardin Secret offers a serene escape from the buzz, Bahia Palace delivers breathtaking craftsmanship, and Jardin Majorelle’s bold, electric blues are the visual reset your brain didn’t know it needed. And if the city’s intensity catches up with you (it happens), lean into one of Marrakech’s greatest rituals: a spa visit or traditional hammam.

Getty 6. Rome, Italy Rome, Italy is one of my favorite cities in the world — the food, the weather, the sheer beauty of the place. Ancient landmarks like the Pantheon and the Colosseum are casually part of the backdrop, as if 2,000 years of history is no big deal. Add sculptural masterpieces scattered across piazzas and some of the best food on the planet, and it’s easy to understand why Rome sits high on nearly every traveler’s list. Sunday mornings in Trastevere feel straight out of a film — quiet streets, golden light, and the thrill of vintage hunting at Porta Portese flea market. For something younger and moodier, San Lorenzo’s student-heavy, art-filled streets deliver that effortlessly cool, slightly gritty energy with independent shops, galleries, and street art. Ease into the Roman rhythm with an aperitivo in Prati, where sidestreet bars and easy strolls near the Vatican set the tone for the night ahead. And escape to Aventine Hill — leafy, peaceful, and home to some of the most breathtaking views in Rome.

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash 5. Paris, France Paris is forever framed as a romantic getaway, but my 11YO daughter and I truly had the best time! Simply walking through Paris can feel like you’ve wandered onto a movie set where every corner is more beautiful than the last. Duck into quiet side streets, linger far too long in museums (love the Rodin and the Picasso museums), browse impossibly charming boutiques (one of my faves is Merci), then pause for no particular reason at Chez Janou just to watch the world drift by. And when evening falls, there’s only one proper finale: a stroll to the Champ-de-Mars to watch the Eiffel Tower sparkle against the night sky.

Photo by Hoang Anh on Unsplash 4. Hanoi, Vietnam From the Old Quarter’s French colonial façades to the hundreds of temples and pagodas, Hanoi is vibrant, buzzing and full of contrasts. For those drawn to the past, landmarks like Hoa Lo Prison and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum offer glimpses into Vietnam’s complex story. Wander by foot, weave through streets by scooter, and embrace the unexpected. One turn might lead to a tucked-away café, another to an independent gallery or a boutique filled with beautifully modern finds. And then, of course, there’s the food — banh mi and bun cha and endless street food like crispy crepes and shrimp cakes fresh from the fryer, you will not go hungry!

Photo by Fredrik Öhlander on Unsplash 3. Dubai, U.A.E Dubai, U.A.E. is a city that operates on a completely different scale — dazzling and dramatic come to mind. Everything feels extra in the best sense, from the gravity-defying Burj Khalifa to the glittering souks. Dubai thrives on the idea that if you can imagine an experience, you can probably find it here. Indoor skiing? Desert dune adventures? Zip-lining across the skyline? All very normal by Dubai standards. But what makes the city truly fascinating is the contrast beneath the flash. Step into the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood for winding lanes, traditional wind-tower architecture, and a glimpse of what life looked like long before the futuristic skyline took over. A visit to Jumeirah Mosque adds another layer, offering access and deeper insight into Emirati culture and traditions. Spot bursts of street art along Jumeirah Beach Road, grab a perfectly messy shawarma from a tiny local shop, and when evening hits, the city pivots back to full glamour, with world-class dining and Michelin-starred meals waiting to cap off the day.

Photo by Marcin Nowak on Unsplash 2. London, U.K. I love London not so much for its landmarks as its neighborhoods, each with a distinct personality you feel like you're getting more bang for your travel buck. Spend a posh, postcard-perfect afternoon in Kensington, where museums, parks, and elegant streets create that classic London atmosphere. Shift gears in Shoreditch for a more creative and electric vibe — street murals, indie boutiques, and a cool energy that will fill up your IG feed. Then there’s Soho for cozy pub pints, buzzing restaurants, or nightclubs. And the food? One of London's flexes, but steer clear of the touristy spots. Yes, fish and chips are mandatory, but Brick Lane’s legendary curry houses are a destination unto themselves. Mayfair delivers polished, see-and-be-seen dining with an ever-growing roster of celebrity chef hotspots like Tom Aikens' Muse or the gorgeous Mount St. Restaurant.

Photo by Guillaume Marques on Unsplash 1. Bali, Indonesia Bali, Indonesia is the rare destination that feels like several trips wrapped into one incredibly beautiful island. It’s easy to understand why it was Tripadvisor's #1 global destination — few places deliver this much variety, scenery, culture, and vibes in a single location. Towering waterfalls like Sekumpul crash through lush northern jungles, while the south serves up dramatic white sand beaches and turquoise waters like Nyang Nyang Beach. Surf seekers chase waves in Batu Bolong, luxury lovers check into clifftop resorts in Nusa Dua, and Seminyak hums with after-dark energy of lively beach clubs. One day you might be standing beneath the iconic Gateway to Heaven, the next wandering through the ancient, jungle-wrapped Gunung Kawi Temple. Evenings often end at Uluwatu Temple, where traditional Kecak dances feel like something cinematic unfolding in real time. Sukawati Art Market overflows with handcrafted treasures, while Sindhu Night Market invites you to snack your way through Bali’s street food staples, from sizzling satay to steaming bowls of bakso. It's the ultimate bucket list trip.

Want more travel ideas? Follow us on Pinterest for more!