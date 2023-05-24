How To Get TSA PreCheck & Breeze Through Your Summer Travel Plans
Look, no one likes waiting in lines. Especially if said line is the one thing between you and a relaxing vacation or stress-free travel day. Thankfully, there are plenty of travel shortcuts to help you say goodbye to those pesky security lines and long waits, namely TSA PreCheck. Wondering if TSA PreCheck is worth it or how to get TSA PreCheck in time for your summer travel bucket list? Keep reading!
What is TSA Precheck?
TSA PreCheck is an airport security program designed to make flying a breeze, allowing participants to bypass long security lines while minimizing inconveniences like taking off shoes, belts, light coats, and removing laptops for screening. It's available at most major U.S. airports and is included with Global Entry/NEXUS membership packages.
TSA Precheck allows travelers to breeze through airport security faster by bypassing traditional screening processes. Membership costs $78 annually and lasts five years.
Approved participants receive a Known Traveler Number that must be entered when booking flights; this will display a TSA PreCheck indicator on their airline boarding pass, providing access to expedited lanes.
Travelers looking for TSA Precheck can apply either online or in person at one of the many enrollment centers like Staples. Usually, the process is quick and painless; however it may take longer during peak times; most people receive their approval within weeks.
Citi AAdvantage Executive credit cards offer reimbursement of Global Entry and TSA PreCheck application fees (up to $100 every five years). Service members in uniform automatically enroll, while civilians must add their Known Traveler Number when making leisure travel reservations or frequent flyer programs to ensure it appears on boarding passes. It's possible to reapply six months before your current membership is set to expire.
How much does TSA Precheck cost in 2023?
TSA PreCheck costs $78 to apply for and is valid for five years, payable by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier's check — some travel credit cards even reimburse application fees! Once an applicant submits an application they can schedule an interview at one of 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers around the country.
Interviews for TSA PreCheck typically involve a brief and straightforward background check process, along with fingerprinting and photographs being taken of applicants. Successful participants receive a Known Traveler Number which they enter when booking flights and is used by TSA security checkpoints to identify them as well.
What's the difference between TSA Precheck and Global Entry?
TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are both trusted traveler programs through the Department of Homeland Security that facilitate expedited airport security screening. Both require a background check, interview, and fee to enroll; enrollment centers include airports, Staples stores, and an increasing number of IdentoGo locations.
Once approved, you'll receive a Known Traveler Number which can be used when booking airline flights. In some instances, airlines will automatically assign this number when you book or check-in for your flight.
Global Entry differs from TSA Precheck, as it expedites your customs experience when traveling internationally. You can find more information, such as eligibility requirements, on their websites. Typically, U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents are eligible to enroll; children aged 12 or younger may use their parents' memberships.
Is TSA Precheck right for me?
Let's weigh the pros and cons. TSA PreCheck is available at many airports and allows travelers to skip regular security lines, providing them with a quicker experience using dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes without needing to remove shoes and belts; members also can keep electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their bags without worry of removal by security officials.
On the downside, the TSA PreCheck application process can take some time, and the initial application and renewal fee of $78 every five years might seem a bit steep. However, many credit cards offer reimbursement for this expense and your membership lasts for five years.
Even if you only fly a few times a year, the time-saving benefits make TSA PreCheck totally worth it in our book. TSA PreCheck remains an attractive solution for frequent flyers looking to ease their travel experience. Global Entry may offer greater value as its membership includes both PreCheck and Global Entry membership for one price tag, though.
What are other time-saving travel hacks I should know about?
- Mobile Passport: Say goodbye to those tedious customs and immigration forms with the Mobile Passport app. It lets eligible travelers complete their paperwork electronically, so you can skip the regular lines when you arrive in the United States. More time for exploring, less time waiting!
- Clear: Picture this: you effortlessly glide through security like a VIP. That's exactly what Clear offers. As a Clear member, you can breeze through designated lanes at participating airports, leaving those long security lines in your rearview mirror.
- Priority Boarding: Why wait in the line when you can waltz right onto the plane? Take advantage of priority boarding, available for frequent flyers, elite status holders, and those lucky ducks in premium cabins. Getting settled in your seat without the hustle and bustle of the general boarding crowd? Yes, please!
- Online Check-In: Skip the hassle and queues by checking in online before you even set foot in the airport. Online check-in lets you bypass the check-in lines and head straight to security or bag drop-off, depending on your needs. It's the smart way to start your journey smoothly.
- Pack Smartly: Let's lighten your load, shall we? Efficient packing is key to saving time. Travel light or use some cute packing cubes and follow the airline's baggage rules to avoid any hold-ups during check-in or at baggage claim. And don't forget to check the TSA guidelines to pack like a pro, without any security surprises.
- Non-Peak Travel Times: Want to dodge the crowds? Opt for non-peak travel times, like early mornings or late nights. This savvy move means less congestion and shorter lines at the airport. Smooth sailing from check-in to boarding. Ah, the sweet serenity of travel during quieter hours.
- Airport Lounges: Upgrade your pre-flight experience with a little VIP treatment. Airport lounges are havens of comfort and tranquility. Enjoy amenities like Wi-Fi, snacks, and cozy seating. It's the perfect place to unwind, recharge, and make the most of your downtime. Bon voyage, stress!
- Research the Airport: Before you take off, get the inside scoop on your departure and arrival airport. Knowing the layout, facilities, and shortcuts can make navigating a breeze. From check-in counters to restrooms, be the master of airport navigation. Knowledge is power, my friends!
- Plan Ground Transportation: Let's keep the travel momentum going. Don't waste time figuring out transportation on the fly. Plan ahead by booking ride-sharing services, rental cars, or airport shuttles. Smooth transitions from the airport to your destination? That's how we roll!
Remember to check the specific requirements and availability of each time-saving gem, as they may vary depending on the airport, airline, or program. Get ready to reclaim your time and make your travel dreams a reality. Happy travels, our fellow adventurers!
Image via Pexels/Spencer Davis