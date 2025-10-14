Mystery Lovers! You Can Read Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon's New Book Now.

Adding this to my TBR right now.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
On the same day Reese Witherspoon's book club announced it's 101st pick, the actress and entrepreneur excitedly shared she was also co-writing a book with Harlan Coben! I don't know what readers across America have done to deserve this, but we welcome the news with open arms. Reese has a keen eye for choosing invigorating reads — and turning them into fantastic projects beyond the page — so it totally makes sense she's putting her experience to good use by partnering with one of the world's creative mystery and thriller book authors. And the best update yet is that the book is finally here.
Here's everything we know about Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon's new book Gone Before Goodbye!
Where can I get Gone Before Goodbye?
Amazon
Gone Before Goodbye is available at book retailers now! Here's a quick link if you simply need to order it right now.
What is the story of Gone Before Goodbye?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gone Before Goodbye is about an Army combat surgeon named Maggie, who's trying to institute a good work-life balance, but her work includes dealing with an international conspiracy. Yeah, that sounds pretty difficult.
Even though Harlan Coben doesn't usually collaborate, he was intrigued by Reese's idea. "Immediately, I had a yellow legal pad out," he told CBS. "We started going back and forth with ideas for three hours."
Did Reese Witherspoon write a book with Harlan Coben?
Reese Witherspoon shared the news with eager fans on Instagram by posting a photo of herself smiling next to Harlan Coben. Based on their wide grins, they seem eager to be able to share this secret. We're only calling it that because there's no way we could've predicted Reese would be one-half of a writing duo next year!
She said, "To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement… the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality," (via The Hollywood Reporter). Harlan followed up with, "Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese’s instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled."
Authors Lucy Foley and Stacy Lee both expressed excitement with both of them expressing how much they "can't wait to read" the upcoming book.
How long has Reese Witherspoon been working on her book?
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine
Reese Witherspoon held Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in October 2024, where she dished about her upcoming book with Harlan Coben. "I had the idea two years ago and then I approached Harlan Coben probably eight months ago and I was like, ‘Am I crazy?’ He said, ‘This is a really good idea Reese,’ so I knew I was onto something," she told the attentive audience (via The Hollywood Reporter). Eventually, Reese and Harlan "started brainstorming together" which resulted in them co-writing the book together.
Though she's shocked Harlan "agreed" to co-write the book with her, Reese trusts Harlan's judgement and creativity because she feels "he's an incredibly accomplished writer." According to her, it's been "really fun to collaborate" together.
What is considered the best Harlan Coben book?
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs
New York Times bestselling author Harlen Coben has written 32 books that have over 80 million copies in print (via Harlan Coben). Everybody has a different favorite, but Fool Me Once and I Will Find You are all popular picks! In order, the books are:
- Play Dead
- Miracle Cure
- Deal Breaker
- Drop Shot
- Fade Away
- Back Spin
- One False Move
- The Final Detail
- Darkest Fear
- Tell No One
- Gone For Good
- No Second Chance
- Just One Look
- Innocent
- Promise Me
- The Woods
- Hold Tight
- Long Lost
- Caught
- Live Wire
- Shelter
- Stay Close
- Seconds Away
- Six Years
- Missing You
- Found
- The Stranger
- Fool Me Once
- Home
- Don't Let Go
- Run Away
- The Boy From the Woods
- I Will Find You
- Think Twice
- Nobody's Fool
- Gone Before Goodbye
Have any of Harlan Coben's work been adapted for TV or film?
Netflix
Yes! Harlan Coben's books have been adapted into several TV series. Here's a full list of them!
Will Reese and Harlan's book be adapted for TV?
Erin Simkin/Hulu
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the answer is yes! Reese and Harlan are still working out the details so we'll have to wait a little longer to learn more about it!
While you wait for Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben's new book, revisit the amazing work Hello Sunshine has been doing!
