14 Wonderfully Wise Quotes From Reese Witherspoon To Supercharge Your Day
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
No matter whether she's juggling motherhood, a busy career, or a popular book club, Reese Witherspoon seems to know just what to say to encourage others. She's talked about things like parenting and being ambitious, but she's also shared her thoughts on the importance of simply living a good life. It's no wonder her inspirational and wise quotes have been on our minds lately! Here are 14 absolutely quotable moments from our Big Little Liesfave, Reese Witherspoon.
"One honest voice is louder than a crowd." —Reese Witherspoon
"It's a great thing, getting older. You are who you are; you say what you mean." —Reese Witherspoon
"I do believe that if you want to change the world, you have to be responsible for it." —Reese Witherspoon
"Every day you have to choose and cultivate your own happiness." —Reese Witherspoon
"Spend less time tearing yourself apart, worrying if you're good enough. You are good enough." —Reese Witherspoon
"There's no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love." —Reese Witherspoon
"I’m just trying to matter and live a good life and make work that means something to somebody." —Reese Witherspoon
"I've realized that life is too short to spend my time with anybody who doesn't appreciate me, treat me with respect or bring value to the relationship." —Reese Witherspoon
"Chance is the first step you take, luck is what comes afterward." —Reese Witherspoon
"There’s something timeless and important about making people laugh, about being the right spot in their day." —Reese Witherspoon
"I’m trying to take the stigma off the word [ambitious] so we encourage more little girls to be ambitious, because I do think that’s how society will change." —Reese Witherspoon
"I want to make my life, not just my job, the best it can be. The rest will work itself out." —Reese Witherspoon
"I encourage women to step up. Don’t wait for somebody to ask you." —Reese Witherspoon
"All we can do to create change is work hard. That’s my advice: Just do what you do well." —Reese Witherspoon
Header image via Brit + Co
