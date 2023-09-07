Would You Try This Goodles Elote-Flavored Mac And Cheese?
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I’m salivating even thinking about sinking my teeth into a ginormous cob of elote. Growing up in Texas, grabbing the savory, spicy snack from a streetside vendor was a very frequent ritual that filled long summer days with immense amounts of joy. If you know, you know. But if you don’t (tragic), elote is, essentially, corn on the cob that gets smothered in mayo, queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder – and if you have taste, Valentina hot sauce.
I have an indestructible love for it, which is why I was floored when I learned that Goodles’ Hey Hey Elote flavor was a thing. The brand already had its hooks in me – better-for-you noodles are praised for being high in protein – so picture my excitement when the elote variety promised “all the warmth of summer stuffed into a mac and cheese.” I had to give it a try.
Cooked in only a matter of minutes, Goodles are painfully easy to make. Think Kraft boxed mac and cheese, but elevated with unique flavors. All I had to do was boil the noods (or in this case, goods), quickly drain ‘em, then mix them together with some butter and the contents of the included cheese packet (which will always be kind of weird, no?).
My initial bite was overwhelmed with flavor, which to some, could be a good thing, but in this case, it was not. The forkful of Hey Hey Elote I ate delivered a spicy and very… warm note. That warmth translated directly into a very strong smoky flavor that lingered a while after my first bite was over – perhaps lingering a tad too long.
Photo by Meredith Holser
The Goodles left me wondering where the elote flavor even was, which for a mac promising the elote experience, is disappointing. It held more of a one-note impression, which is not pleasing when you want to sit down and expeditiously demolish a big ol’ bowl of mac. I’m sad to report that it truly didn't measure up to my expectations.
My hopes for Hey Hey Elote were straight up cheesier, too. The fresh batch I made on the stovetop came out considerably dry, and the leftovers were even more so. The Goodles *could* be doctored up with some elote toppings, though, for a fuller experience. When it comes down to it, I fear that Mexicans and traditional elote eaters may be offended by this product’s claims – that is, if they buy into them in the first place.
The elote-flavored mac and cheese is not for everyone, but you never know – would you try it?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay posted on more wacky taste tests.
Lead image via Goodles.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.