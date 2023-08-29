Healthy Snacks Kids Will Love For School + After School
Finding healthy snacks that kids love always feels like a mom win. You want a variety at your disposal because kids want snacks pretty much all day. After all, they have to burn all that fun kid energy! We gathered a selection of healthy favorites from Ibotta, the app that gives you cash back on everything. You can add these items to their lunches, serve after school, or keep in the car for playdates and activities.
Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Check out our snack favorites for kids available at Ibotta below!
Goodles Mac & Cheese
Sweet Nothings Kids Squeezable Smoothie
Caulipower Chicken Tenders
Coated with rice flour and cauliflower, these baked chicken tenders are free of artificial ingredients, saturated fat and added sugar. Bonus: they’re gluten free. Try them with one of our Greek Yogurt Dip recipes!
Andrew & Everett Sliced Natural Cheese
Andrew & Everett cheese comes from free-range, grass-fed cows and are free of rBGH-BST hormones, antibiotics, preservatives and fillers. Score sliced and shredded for cash back and add them to egg muffins, tortillas, grilled cheese, and more!
Honey Mama’s Truffle Bars
Sweetened with honey and made with organic whole foods that are free of refined sugars, dairy, gluten, and soy, Honey Mama’s truffle bars are a family favorite and perfect for after school (they are refrigerated to keep their natural ingredients fresh!).
Rind Dried Fruit Snacks
These skin-on fruit snacks, from persimmon to peach to apple, make great dippers. Try them in our beet hummus recipe.
Whisps Bites Multipacks
Also great for dipping or topping with cheese are these gluten-free and baked protein snacks.
Perfect Bar
These protein bars are chock-full of superfoods, like organic kale, flax seed, apple, spinach and more.
Mavericks Plant-Based Cookies
These plant-based cookies have 40 percent less sugar than the traditional kind and are easy to pack for school lunch or after-school activities.
Simple Mills Soft Baked Bars
These gluten-free bars are a B+C kid favorite, lunch box-friendly, and made without artificial ingredients.
Stonyfield Kids Organic Dairy Free Smoothie
Made with real fruit purees like carrot, banana, and pear, these organic smoothies have no added sugar and make snack travel easy.
Pipcorn Snacks
Made from heirloom corn kernels (which are better for the environment), these tasty baked snacks are low in fat compared to the traditional cheese ball.
KIND Bars
Almonds are the star in these gluten-free bars that satisfy all the snack cravings.
Airly Climate Friendly Crackers
Made with oats that help remove carbon from the air, these baked snacks are cheesy good and good for the planet.
Chomps Meat Sticks
For a high-protein snack without preservatives or sugar, these beef sticks are easy to pack in a lunch or car.
So Delicious Dairy Free Yogurt
Treats kids to a dairy-free strawberry yogurt made with organic coconut. These are Non-GMO Project Verified too. Add their favorite nuts or granola to make it a mini meal!
Grapes from California
These grapes from California’s San Joaquin Valley are sweet and crisp and a delicious snack for kids and adults (charcuterie board, anyone?). Make fruit kabobs with grapes, bananas, and strawberries for a fun after-school snack.
Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit
Kiwi fruit makes for so many fun animal shapes. Look up kiwi turtle, caterpillar, butterfly, and more!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Main photo image: Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.