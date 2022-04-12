Apr 12, 2022
Yes, You Can Make Corn On The Cob In The Crockpot. Here's How.
Corn on the cob is one of the easiest, tastiest, most iconic dishes pretty much ever. There's a reason it has stood the test of time: it tastes amazing, feels super wholesome, and is simultaneously fresh and filling. While it may seem like it couldn't get any easier to prepare, did you know that you can actually make corn on the cob in the crockpot? It's even simpler than preparing it on the stovetop, and arguably creates fewer dishes to clean at the end of the night. Here's our favorite corn on the cob in the crockpot recipe. You can thank us later!
Ingredients + Supplies:
- 6-8 ears of corn
- Tin foil
For the Garlic Herb Butter:
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons flat parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
Directions:
- Prepare the garlic herb butter by adding all ingredients into a small bowl and mixing until well combined.
- Place each ear of corn in a piece of tin foil. Take 1 or 2 teaspoons of herb butter and rub generously onto the ear of corn. Fold the tin foil around the ear of corn and place into the crockpot.
- Repeat with each ear of corn and herb butter, wrapping each one in tin foil. Save the remaining butter for topping after the corn is cooked.
- Cover the crockpot with the lid, then set to high for 2 hours.
- Top with any remaining butter and serve!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.