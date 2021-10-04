The Ultimate Guide to Layering Your Clothes This Fall
With colder temps comes arguably one of the best aspects of fashion: layering. Fall is the perfect excuse to go crazy with the turtlenecks, color trends, accessories, and jewelry to create a look that's totally you. If you've been rocking the same sweater and jeans combo for the past few autumns and want to try something new, check out these ideas.
Stick To A Color Scheme
We love this turtleneck + sweater vest + blazer combo. Tie all your pieces back to colors scheme for a chic look that doesn't overwhelm the eye.
Keep It Simple
Layering with a jacket is always fun because there are so many different colors, textures, and silhouettes to pick from. You can switch it up every time!
Small But Mighty
Layering delicate jewelry is just the right balance between eclectic and stylish. If you stick to the same metal in your jewelry, you can mix and match shapes, motifs, and designs.
Short But Sweet
If it's still a bit warm where you live but you're dying to welcome sweater season, swap your turtleneck for a short-sleeve mock neck. It'll give you those fall vibes without leaving you overheated.
Details, Details, Details
Pair your favorite mini with some tights for some added detail. Throw on some socks and a pullover to complete the look.
The Slip Dress
The slip dress has got to be one of the most versatile clothing items, and it happens to be one of our favorite transition pieces. Layer it over a turtleneck, under a pullover, or with your go-to teddy coat.
Chained To The Rhythm
Layer necklaces of different lengths and thicknesses to get a look that's all your own. This look goes with blouses, sweaters, and even tees, so you'll get wear out of it all year long.
Structured Meets Loose
Just because it's fall doesn't mean every layer has to be soft and cozy (or have sleeves, for that matter). Rock a vest or a sleeveless cowl neck for something unexpected.
Layers On Layers
When it starts getting chilly, pull out all the stops with pieces of different lengths. Start with the thinnest layers closest to your body and work from there.
An Extra Sweater
Not only is a sweater around the shoulders country-club-chic, but it will also give you some extra warmth should you need it.
Thick And Thin
Not only is this combo the perfect date night outfit, but it totally reminds us of Camille from Emily in Paris. Très bien!
Three's A Party
If you're not a huge fan of layering your clothes, consider layering your hair accessories instead! Butterfly clips, barrettes, bobby pins...the options are endless.
