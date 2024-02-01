Moms We Love: Donna Kelce Dishes On Her Favorite Pre-Game Recipes + More!
Donna Kelce is a bit of an icon. She kicked off 2023 with her sons — Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, tight end of Kansas City Chiefs — competing at Super Bowl LVII. And she broke the internet when she wore jackets, shoes and jerseys that were half Chiefs, half Eagles and totally cute. She continues to make us cheer her on in 2024. Here, our celeb editor Chloe Williams chats with Donna about family, football, and food (with some fashion thrown into the mix!).
Now let’s hear how Donna is celebrating the big game!
You’ve been killing the ‘fits. I love all of your outfits every week.
Donna: I'm very lucky. There's a lot of talented people out there who can put together a great jean jacket or some other piece of clothing. It's been a blast wearing all the shoes and the hats and the jackets and everything. It's just amazing.
Have Jason and Travis worn anything that has surprised you or made you do a double take?
Donna: Well, the shirtless Jason this week was interesting, but I've seen that at the Jersey Shore. But it was kind of funny. Travis is just his own person. I think half the time, he wears outfits just to bring a smile to somebody's face. He really doesn't take himself very seriously, and he loves fashion. He likes to be different. So it's always a surprise what he has on, for sure.
Do you have any surprising pre-game rituals or traditions?
Donna: I try to mix it up with clothing and a few jewelry pieces that my sons gave me and that I have from my mother. She passed away a couple years ago. She had a Chiefs bracelet and an Eagles bracelet, so I try to wear those for the games, so she feels close to me. Those are special to me. No real superstitions, but I do make sure to text both of them before the game.
What was it like raising two football stars?
Donna: Before they got involved in football, it was soccer, hockey, baseball, lacrosse. It was really a blast. Whenever I would say, "You got to go to school," they'd lay there in bed, but whenever I said, at 4:00 in the morning, "It's hockey practice," they'd jump out of bed. So they loved everything about any sport you can possibly think of.
Do you have any go-to tailgate recipes?
Donna: I love anything with garlic. I like to put together dips, like Tex-Mex seven-layer dips or ham and cheese sandwiches that are baked in the oven. Lots of cheese, of course. Chicken wings, barbecue, just always the easy things. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you're not having fun, so I make sure to keep it simple and just have a great time.
What are some family touchdown moments that you really look back fondly on?Donna: I think the best moment – when I thought my kids finally got to a point where they were national champions – was Jason's Super Bowl with the Eagles, and obviously when Travis got his a couple years later in the Super Bowl. Those were very, very special moments.
Have you had any crazy fan encounters that you would like to share?
Donna: When I was in Tampa last week, somebody grabbed me in the airport. I had to get to my gate because I was late, and they just literally grabbed my arm. But all in all, most people are very, very gracious. They're very loving. And seriously, what mom doesn't want to hear that your kids are great?
If you could invite anyone to dinner – an author, an athlete, a celebrity – who would you invite?
Donna: I love comedians. I think Kristen Wiig. When you can laugh and have a good time and forget your troubles, that's the best time for me.
You get dinner and a show at the same time!
Donna: Absolutely.
If you had to create a mom's playbook for other football moms, do you have any advice on navigating the challenges and joys of having athletic kids?
Donna: It's not all joy – the scheduling, cleaning uniforms, and so on – but meeting with the families and the moms who truly want their children to enjoy life and help get them to the next level, it's just been a joy. You spend a lot of time with the other mothers on the bench, watching in the stadium, watching your kids. Even from when they were little, I still have friends that I'll have for the rest of my life.
