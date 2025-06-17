After over 15 years in the music industry, Taylor Swift is trying a new job: movie director. Swift has directed her own music videos since 2019, but in November 2021, she also directed All Too Well: The Short Film, based on the fan-favorite song. The production nabbed awards left and right, and Swift was also on panels at the Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival that year.

Taylor Swift is known for changing things up. After all, she has moved genres from country to pop to folk, and she's also starred in films going back to Valentine's Day in 2010 (a underrated classic if you haven't seen it) and Amsterdam in October of 2022. Variety announced Swift's new project on December 9, 2022 so we don't have much information yet, but here's everything you need to know so far.

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's new movie, which is rumored to follow "The Last Great American Dynasty."

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About? Taylor Swift/UMG A plot for the film hasn't been announced yet, but given Swift's gripping songwriting skills and vast film watching (she's mentioned John Hughes' movies, Ang Lee's Sense and Sensibility, and Noah Baumbach's A Marriage Story have all inspired her work), we're sure it will be a moving story. “I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” the singer said at TIFF (via Billboard). “I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, that will be funny character growth. Could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place. I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme guttural heartbreak at your most formative age.” One rumor that's been circulating for awhile is that the movie will follow Rebekah Harkness' life, whom "The Last Great American Dynasty" on Folklore is about. Betty Harkness founded the Harkness Ballet and became one of the wealthiest women in America after marrying William L. Harkness. "Not gonna lie, I was skeptical about Taylor directing, but bringing Rebecca Harkness’s story to life is genius," one TikTok user said on a video about the rumor (which also claims the script has already been submitted to Searchlight). A second agrees, "She also just dropped her summer collection including the last great american dynasty so i think this is valid." "Ok but that would actually be so cheap for Taylor to film bc she owns her house," another comment says. I was just in Rhode Island in mid-May and saw that Holiday House was undergoing some renovations...could they be prepping to film?!

Who wrote the script? Netflix The film is based on an original script by Taylor Swift and we are so excited! Her songwriting is something that sets her apart, and we know that will translate into an amazing script.

Who is producing the movie? Taylor Swift/UMG Taylor Swift's film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, who are tied to Not Okay, Nomadland, and The Shape of Water.

Who's in the cast for Taylor Swift's movie? Taylor Swift It's still early in the film's pre-production, so we don't have a cast yet. Her recent music videos have included names like Miles Teller, Dylan O'Brien, and Sadie Sink.

When will Taylor Swift's movie premiere? Taylor Swift We don't have an official release date yet, but considering the movie is still in the very early stages of pre-production, we probably won't see it until 2026 or 2027.

Are you excited for Taylor Swift's new movie?

This post has been updated.