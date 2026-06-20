It's Wedding Season! 10 Best Movies About Saying "I Do"

Whether you’re currently drowning in RSVPs, perfecting your seating chart, or just living for the weekend wedding circuit, there’s no denying it: Wedding season is officially here! If you need a break from the Pinterest boards or just want to celebrate the joy of love, we’ve got you covered. From classic rom-coms to modern indie gems, we’ve rounded up the 10 best movies about saying "I do" that are guaranteed to get you in the spirit. Grab the popcorn and pass the tissues — here are our top picks!

Scroll for the best wedding movies for your next movie night!

Warner Bros. Entertainment Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Gemma Chan, Crazy Rich Asians is a dazzling romantic comedy that revolves around a lavish, high-stakes Singaporean wedding. When Rachel Chu travels with her boyfriend Nick Young to meet his family, she discovers he's one of Asia's wealthiest and most eligible bachelors. Filled with breathtaking fashion, over-the-top celebrations, and heartfelt romance, the film is a glamorous love story set against the backdrop of one unforgettable wedding weekend. Rent on Prime.

Bridesmaids Universal Pictures Bridesmaids (2011) Starring the hilarious Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids is a laugh-out-loud comedy that follows Annie as she navigates the pressures of serving as maid of honor for her best friend's wedding. Between outrageous bridal showers, awkward rivalries, and one unforgettable bachelorette trip, the film delivers a candid, chaotic, and heartfelt look at friendship, love, and everything that can go hilariously wrong before the big day. Stream on Prime and Hulu.

Father of the Bride (1991) Nancy Meyers was the co-writer and producer of this beloved comedy classic. Starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Father of the Bride is about a devoted father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's upcoming wedding. As the guest list grows, expenses spiral, and wedding planner Franck (played by the great Martin Short) turns every detail into a spectacle, George Banks must learn to let go in this wedding classic filled with humor and charm. Stream on Netflix, Prime or Hulu.

Plus One (2019) Starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, Plus One is one of the smartest and most charming modern wedding comedies. The film follows longtime friends Alice and Ben, who agree to be each other's plus-ones for a season full of weddings. As they navigate awkward toasts, dance floors, and plenty of romantic mishaps, their easy chemistry slowly blossoms into something much more, making this charming rom-com as funny as it is swoon-worthy. Stream on Hulu or free on YouTube.

Palm Springs (2020) Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J. K. Simmons, Palm Springs puts a clever sci-fi spin on the wedding comedy. After meeting at a wedding in Palm Springs, carefree guest Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah find themselves trapped in an endless time loop, reliving the same day over and over. Packed with sharp humor, unexpected romance, and existential twists, it's a refreshingly original take on love and second chances. Stream on Hulu.

What is the first Mamma Mia about? Universal Pictures Mamma Mia! (2008) Starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård, Mamma Mia! is a joyful musical set on a picturesque Greek island. As bride-to-be Sophie secretly invites three men who could be her father to her wedding, the celebration turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of family, love, and self-discovery — all to the tune of unforgettable ABBA hits. Stream on Prime.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) Starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett, My Best Friend's Wedding is a romantic comedy about food critic Julianne Potter, who suddenly realizes she's in love with her longtime best friend Michael just as he's preparing to marry someone else. Determined to win him back before the wedding, Julianne embarks on a series of increasingly chaotic schemes, leading to plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and one of the most memorable wedding rom-coms of the '90s. Stream on Netflix and Prime.

The Proposal (2009) Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal is a charming romantic comedy about a powerful New York book editor who convinces her long-suffering assistant to marry her so she can avoid deportation to Canada. Their fake engagement takes an unexpected turn when they travel to his quirky hometown in Alaska, where family antics, hilarious misunderstandings, and undeniable chemistry make them question whether their relationship is really just for show. Stream on Netflix and Prime.

Fire Island (2022) Starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho, Fire Island is a witty, modern reimagining of Pride and Prejudice that follows a tight-knit group of friends during their annual summer getaway on the iconic island. Filled with sharp humor, romance, and heartfelt moments, the film celebrates chosen family while exploring love, class, and friendship through a fresh, queer lens. Stream on Hulu.

Wedding Crashers (2005) Starring Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher, Wedding Crashers is a wildly entertaining comedy about two lifelong friends who make a hobby of sneaking into weddings to enjoy the free food, open bars, and chance to meet women. Their carefree routine is thrown into chaos when one of them unexpectedly falls in love with a bridesmaid, leading to outrageous antics, awkward family encounters, and plenty of touching moments along the way. Stream on Hulu, Prime and HBO Max.

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