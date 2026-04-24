From Cottage Cheese Truffles to Cassava Brownies: 8 Guilt-Free Treats to Bake This Spring

Whether you’re in it for the stress relief, the creativity, or just the promise of something sweet at the end, there’s something especially satisfying about seasonal baking right now. Think fudgy brownies, classic cookies, and fluffy cupcakes—all with a lighter, more mindful spin.

These recipes prove you don’t have to choose between indulgent and feel-good. With a few smarter swaps, you can have desserts that taste just as rich and nostalgic, but with a little extra balance baked in.

Bake these yummy desserts with a healthier feel-good twist!

Brit + Co Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate chip cookies warm out of the oven are frankly impossible to resist. And these gluten-free ones taste *just* as good as the traditional bake – crunchy on top and gooey inside – with a hint of salty.

Brit + Co Cassava Flour Brownies Cassava flour makes these deliciously fudgy brownies gluten, grain and nut-free, but still so delicious. They are popular around the B+C team!

The Real Food Dietitians Healthy Carrot Cake (With Gluten-Free Option) The second spring hits, this carrot cake is happening—no questions asked. It’s everything you want (soft, moist, perfectly spiced) without the sugar overload. Made as a simple single-layer and naturally sweetened with applesauce, it delivers all the cozy, classic flavor with a lighter touch. Easy, nostalgic, and just healthy enough to justify a second slice. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Clean Cuisine No-Bake Key Lime Pie Traditional no-bake key lime pie? It can be a lot—heavy fats, overly sweet fillings, and a crust that doesn’t always leave you feeling great. This version flips the script with ingredients like cashews, coconut cream, even spinach. It’s bright, creamy, and refreshingly light, with a better-for-you twist that doesn’t sacrifice flavor. (via Clean Cuisine)

RachL Mansfield Brownie Batter Cottage Cheese Truffles These truffles are the kind of sweet snack that feels almost too good to be true. Rich, chocolatey, and totally dreamy, they’re made with simple ingredients and pack a sneaky protein boost thanks to cottage cheese. Gluten-free and indulgent-tasting, they’re perfect for when you want a little treat that actually keeps you going. (via RachL Mansfield)

Brit + Co Lemon and Elderflower Cupcakes With Salted Buttercream

These delicate, muffin-like cupcakes are just the thing for spring birthdays and end-of-school-year celebrations. Garnish them with seasonal flowers like ranunculus and swap the sugar in the cake and frosting with a natural no-calorie sweetener like Purecane for a delicious treat you can feel good about.

Butternut Bakery Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Made with smarter swaps like coconut oil and your choice of dairy or plant-based milk, this gluten-free chocolate cake is chocolatey with a lighter feel. Want to keep it fully dairy-free? Pair it with a silky vegan frosting for a dessert that’s equal parts indulgent and feel-good.

Brit + Co No-Fryer Mini Rainbow Donuts Donuts are one of our favorite things to bake (churro donuts, anyone?) and rainbows are our favorite motif. Combine the two and you get these adorable little mini donuts that only take 30 minutes to make and bake — no fryer needed!

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