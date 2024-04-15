21 Tasty Low Sugar Desserts So You Never Have To Sacrifice Sweets Again
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Your quest for indulgence without guilt has officially reached its end, thanks to these delicious low sugar desserts! There’s been so much innovation with healthy sweets in the past few years, and it’s luckily brought us to impressive low sugar desserts like these.
These dessert recipes range from fruity bites to chocolatey treats that embrace wholesome ingredients (fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, oats, chia seeds, honey, etc.) so you can get your dessert fix – sans sugar spike. With these low sugar desserts, no dish at the dessert table is off-limits. Scroll for our go-to's!
Parfait Popsicles
Popsicles are one of the best desserts you can enjoy on a hot summer's day, and with these low sugar desserts, you could be in for a treat every day if you wanted to! Crafted with fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, and granola, these frozen bars are easily made possible with some simple molds and popsicle sticks. They're naturally sweetened with honey, which makes 'em a delightfully light low sugar dessert! (via Brit + Co)
Blueberry Parfait Milkshake
Dessert for breakfast? Love it. Breakfast for dessert? Even better. This thick milkshake assumes the flavors of a classic blueberry parfait, but retains a more dessert-like sweetness for when the cravings really strike. Using frozen Greek yogurt for the base ensures a rich texture (and lots of protein) for sipping down as slow or as fast as you want! (via Brit + Co)
Baked Apples with Crumb Topping
Low sugar desserts have nothing on baked apples. They're just like apple pie, but healthier! Each tender bite of this recipe is doused in natural sweetness from maple syrup that mixes in with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla for a full flavor effect. You'll love this option even more alongside a scoop of sugar-free ice cream! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Chocolate Olive Oil Sponge Cake
The creators of this recipe attest that the cake is "unbelievably light, perfectly moist, and decadently rich." If that's not enough detail to convince you to make it, the fact that it's also vegan, grain-free, and sugar-free will definitely help you decide. Once it's done, top it with fruit and flowers for crowd-pleasing curb appeal. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Raspberry Brie Dessert Pizza
Dessert pizza makes our hearts *so* happy! The crust of this dish is sweetened lightly with honey, while almost all of the toppings remain untouched by refined sugar. To make this dessert even lower in sugar, omit the candied pecans that get sprinkled on top. Low sugar desserts are truly what you make them, so each inclusion or exclusion should be based on what works best for you and your health! (via Completely Delicious)
Roasted Peaches with Vegan Ice Cream + Granola
Roasted peaches (or honestly, even grilled peaches) are like baked apples – when cooked, the fruit becomes more juicy and tender than it already was, unlocking unforgettable flavor after unforgettable flavor. What makes this healthy dessert even more enjoyable is the fact that it's low in sugar! Make sure to serve each half with some naturally-sweetened granola for some good crunch. (via Gastroplant)
Healthy Apple Cake
This healthy cake is a little bit different as far as low sugar desserts go. It swaps xylitol for granulated sugar, a naturally-derived sweetener that has fewer calories and doesn't spike your blood sugar as significantly as traditional granulated sugar. With notes of apples and cinnamon, you just have to make this easy cake. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Rainbow Fruit Pizza
You can literally taste the rainbow when you prep this dessert pizza! To make it lower in sugar, opt for a lower sugar cookie dough (we like Sweet Loren's) and sub the powdered sugar in the cream cheese frosting for maple syrup or stevia. From there, go crazy with the colorful fruit, and dig in! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Tahini Date Shakes
Dates are a great healthy option for sweetening your low sugar desserts, and this homemade shake features them in the tastiest way. When paired with tahini, dates offer a satisfyingly sweet balance to the salty, nutty spread. These drinks also include a splash of strong coffee, making them great for a midday pick-me-up! (via The First Mess)
Banana Cream Pie Dessert Nachos
These lower-in-sugar dessert nachos give actual banana cream pie a run for its money! You'll start by making the cinnamon chips (so worth it, plus they taste like Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists), then drenching them in a rich pudding and dark chocolate drizzle. Each bite is crunchy yet smooth, plus there's chocolate involved, so how could you not love it?! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Slow Cooker Coconut Milk Rice Pudding
This low sugar dessert is concocted in the slow cooker, giving it all that sweet time to slowly simmer in a mix of coconut milk, turmeric (which has great anti-inflammatory properties), cinnamon, and vanilla. The recipe includes granulated sugar, but you could easily swap it for a squirt of honey, which not only provides a healthier option, but gives each bite a boost in flavor! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Freedom Cookies
Low sugar desserts that double as low-carb desserts can be very tasty. Case in point: freedom cookies! These healthy baked bites are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, and low-carb. There's no tricks here – only treats! These low sugar desserts taste just like OG sugar cookies without spiking your blood sugar. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Tang Yuan (Glutinous Rice Balls)
These chewy rice balls are about to become your new dessert obsession. They're sweet, but not too sweet, so you can truly savor every bite! Inside a glutinous outer layer of rice dough, you'll find a nutty black sesame filling that brings the ultimate comfort. These bites are traditionally served in a warm gingery broth, which you can optionally sweeten with maple syrup or honey for a healthier effect. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Healthy Chocolate Rice Krispie Treats
Oh my gosh. We are salivating over these low sugar desserts! Instead of being packed with sugar-laden marshmallows, these bites are actually bound using a medley of sunflower butter, honey, and dark chocolate chips – all making for immaculate flavor! Opt for a healthy cereal of any kind to solidify these sweet treats. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Easy Homemade Frozen Yogurt
If you're resisting the urge to get fro yo based on your low sugar diet, resist no more. You don't even have to leave the house for this recipe! This frozen yogurt is make with an easy, painless mix of bananas, berries, Greek yogurt, and honey that form a refreshing bite every single time. Rainbow sprinkles are optional, but we're totally here for adding them in excess. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Single-Serving Blueberry Crisp
Let's hear some noise for easy low sugar desserts! This one only requires 8 ingredients (and none of them are sugar)! The crumble topping and blueberry filling part of this recipe are both sweetened up with a dash of maple syrup, which also speaks to the fruity, cinnamon-y notes included in each spoonful. This recipe is exceptionally awesome since it yields a single-serving for the times you're just wanting a little something. (via Earthly Provisions)
Cottage Cheese with Fruit
Cottage cheese has earned its title as a classic when it comes to high-protein desserts and low sugar desserts, but it doesn't taste super great on its own. Try doctoring it up with any fresh fruit you have on-hand and a squeeze of honey, and you'll fall in love! (via The Fast Recipe)
Lead image via The Girl on Bloor.
