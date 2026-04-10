Kombucha is our favorite mocktail ingredient not only because it's delicious, but also because it contains gut-healthy probiotics. Kombucha is a sort of beer or wine, in a way. It's a fermented drink—and it actually does contain a trace amount of alcohol as a result. The amount, of course, is far too little to get you buzzed, but it still makes for a great stand-in for boozier beverages. That's why we love using kombucha to make mocktails!

This insanely delicious kombucha mocktail is flavored with strawberries and ginger, and goes down a little like a mojito. It's hands-down one of our favorite mocktail recipes. Your hydrated, hangover-free self can thank us tomorrow.

Scroll on for the full 'faux-jito' recipe you'll want to make all summer long!

Strawberry Ginger Faux-jito Sarah Anderson Ingredients: 1/4 cup strawberry jelly or jam

2 limes, juiced

Ice cubes

12 ounces ginger kombucha

2-4 tablespoons strawberry sparkling water

2 strawberries

Fresh mint, for garnish

Fresh basil, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Sarah Anderson Directions: Create the mocktail by adding the strawberry jelly, juiced limes, and a few ice cubes to a shaker cup. Shake the mixture until the cup is frosted. Divide the strawberry mixture between two tall glasses. If you desire, muddle some mint leaves with the strawberry syrup. Top it with as much ice as desired, then pour over the ginger kombucha, leaving room at the top. Splash on top the strawberry sparkling water, then garnish with a fresh sliced strawberry, mint leaves, basil leaves, and a lime wedge. Enjoy ASAP!

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Photos and recipe by Sarah Anderson.

This post has been updated.