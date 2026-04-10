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This Kombucha Mocktail Recipe Is The Perfect Healthy Summer Sip

This Easy Kombucha Mocktail Is The Perfect Alcohol Alternative
Sarah Anderson
Maggie McCracken
By Maggie McCrackenApr 10, 2026
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.
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Kombucha is our favorite mocktail ingredient not only because it's delicious, but also because it contains gut-healthy probiotics. Kombucha is a sort of beer or wine, in a way. It's a fermented drink—and it actually does contain a trace amount of alcohol as a result. The amount, of course, is far too little to get you buzzed, but it still makes for a great stand-in for boozier beverages. That's why we love using kombucha to make mocktails!

This insanely delicious kombucha mocktail is flavored with strawberries and ginger, and goes down a little like a mojito. It's hands-down one of our favorite mocktail recipes. Your hydrated, hangover-free self can thank us tomorrow.

Scroll on for the full 'faux-jito' recipe you'll want to make all summer long!

Strawberry Ginger Faux-jito

Kombucha Mocktail Recipe With Strawberries And Ginger

Sarah Anderson

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup strawberry jelly or jam
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • Ice cubes
  • 12 ounces ginger kombucha
  • 2-4 tablespoons strawberry sparkling water
  • 2 strawberries
  • Fresh mint, for garnish
  • Fresh basil, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for garnish
This Easy Kombucha Mocktail Is The Perfect Alcohol Alternative

Sarah Anderson

Directions:

  1. Create the mocktail by adding the strawberry jelly, juiced limes, and a few ice cubes to a shaker cup. Shake the mixture until the cup is frosted.
  2. Divide the strawberry mixture between two tall glasses. If you desire, muddle some mint leaves with the strawberry syrup. Top it with as much ice as desired, then pour over the ginger kombucha, leaving room at the top.
  3. Splash on top the strawberry sparkling water, then garnish with a fresh sliced strawberry, mint leaves, basil leaves, and a lime wedge. Enjoy ASAP!

Want more easy mocktail recipes like this one? Subscribe to our newsletter for more!

Photos and recipe by Sarah Anderson.

This post has been updated.

drink recipes mocktails beverages non-alcoholic non alcoholic drinks gut health recipes
The Conversation (1)
c.liz
c.liz
04 Aug, 2022

I've had kombucha a bunch of times and never thought to add something like jam to sweeten it. Love!

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