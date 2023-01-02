65 Vegetarian Dinner Recipes To Add To Your Weekly Rotation
Whether you're a lifelong vegetarian, want to kick off 2023 with a plant-based diet, or love a good Meatless Monday from time to time, there are a slew of creative vegetarian dinner recipes that are fun to cook up and even more delightful to eat. From one-pot meals to hearty soups and salads to comforting pastas, pizzas, and casseroles, we've rounded up 65 savory vegetarian dinners to add to your weekly rotation. They each offer a flavorful twist to traditional dishes so you're sure to find a new recipe to pique your culinary interest. Now let's get cooking so you can enjoy your vegetarian feast!
Crockpot Spicy Vegetarian Tortilla Soup With Quinoa
This hearty soup with a flavor kick makes the perfect vegetarian dinner all year round, but especially on a cold January day. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gemelli Pasta with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
This simple vegetarian dinner is so creamy and delicious you'll want to add to your weeknight meal planning STAT. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Pan-Seared Honey Garlic Tofu
Tossed over your favorite grain or veggie, this honey garlic tofu is a delicious vegetarian dish loaded with flavor thanks to honey, garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil. (via Cozy Cravings)
Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl
Roasted peppers, potatoes, and squash with a tahini sauce makes this dish full of flavor and so healthy. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
Get your fill of chipotle-flavored rice, beans, and veggies smothered with melty cheese and crunchy tortilla chips. (via Culinary Hill)
Butternut Squash Orzo With Kale
Vegetarian comfort food at its finest: Orzo and roasted butternut squash for a creamy, delicious pasta dish. (via Barley & Sage)
Easy Bake Gnocchi
This meatless gnocchi is so satisfying and easy to make with just a few classic Italian-inspired ingredients. (via Salt & Lavender)
Red Lentil Curry
Cozy up to a bowl of red lentils cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce with sweet potatoes and Indian spices. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spicy Black Lentils
Made using red onion, cilantro and a roasting technique in Indian cooking called tadka, you can serve these delicious Indian-inspired lentils with bread or naan. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Brown Butter Sage Pasta
This creamy pasta only takes 10 minutes and is gluten-free, so many wins. (via RachL Mansfield)
Butternut Squash And Spinach Lasagna
Layers of roasted butternut squash sauce with roasted garlic and a cheesy spinach mix make this perfect for any dinner crowd. (viaCozy Cravings)
Thai Curry
Mix colorful fresh vegetables and tofu in a rich coconut red curry broth, and serve over rice or quinoa in just 35 minutes. (via The Endless Meal)
Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
This sandwich is similar to a classic chicken salad sandwich with a creamy sauce, savory spices, sweet grapes and crunchy celery. (via Maggie Bakes Grace)
Stuffed Zucchini Boats
The rice makes this dish super hearty and comforting with a healthy dose of veggies. (via Fancy Peasant)
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Not actually made with vodka, this dish still has the same kick as a delicious vodka sauce with red pepper, basil, and thyme. (via Nareen's Eats)
Tortilla de Patatas with Gochujang & Woody Herbs
Spice up this traditional Spanish omelette with woody herbs like thyme and rosemary and Korean red chili paste. (via Allo Simone)
Linguini With "Clams"
Swap clams for king oyster mushrooms and you have a scrumptious garlic, buttery meal. (via Chef Bai)
Dal Palak
This quick and easy dal palak is loaded with spinach and Indian spices like cumin and turmeric. (via Two Spoons)
MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA CASSEROLE
This vegetarian casserole packs fresh flavors inspired by the Mediterranean likebell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta. (via The Endless Meal)
Mac And Cheese
Sometimes you just want a classic mac and cheese dinner with cheddar, Swiss, and a sprinkled of nutmeg. (via Most Hungry)
Cacio e Pepe
This six-ingredient recipe for cheese and pepper pasta is so easy and satisfying it will become a staple at home. (via Whole Foods)
Pizza with Mozzarella, Broccolini and Red Onion
Made with mozzarella that’s packed in brine to melt beautifully, this pizza is divine with a sprinkling of red pepper flakes for a spicy kick. (via Williams Sonoma)
Vegetarian Minestrone
Served with some toasty bread, this gluten-free pasta soup is healthy and delicious and a satisfying meal on a cold day. (via Olive You Whole)
Roasted Artichoke Pizza with Castelvetrano Olives and Oregano
This flavor-packed pizza is topped with artichokes, Castelvetrano olives and two kinds of cheese. (via Williams Sonoma)
Chickpea Noodle Soup
Here's a plant-based twist on chicken noodle soup that's just as soothing to the soul. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sweet Potato, Gruyère, and Sage Gratin
This sweet potato gratin with sage and Gruyère is ultra indulgent. It's crispy and caramelized on the outside, but soft and luscious inside. Grab a fork and dig in! (via Brit + Co)
Vegetarian Gyro Bowl
This vegetarian dinner is made with chickpeas, peppers, onions, tzatziki and pita.(via Feel Good Foodie)
Hungarian Mushroom Soup
This gluten-free soup is full of flavor from earthy mushrooms, smoked paprika, and fresh dill and lemon.(viaA Spicy Perspective)
Baked Feta With Olives And Honey
Make this decadent dish as an appetizer or vegetarian dinner with toasted bread and a side salad -- so good! (via Forks & Foliage)
Vegetable Casserole
This simple and savory casserole is made with frozen veggies and only a handful of kitchen staples so you don't have to think too hard about dinner on a weeknight. (via Culinary Hill)
Carrot Hot Dogs With Magic BBQ Sauce And Aioli
These carrot-based hot dogs aren't just an amazing vegetarian bbq option, they're soy-free and whole food-based, making them flavorful and nutritious. (via Brit + Co)
Baked Ziti
This simple vegan baked ziti (or rigatoni, or whichever pasta you use) makes getting comfort food on the table a delicious possibility even on the busiest weeknights. (via Brit + Co)
Beet Hummus Bowl
Once you see how stunning this recipe can be, you’ll want to make it for dinner on the regular. Nothing makes eating your veggies more appealing than dip! (via Brit + Co)
One-Pot Three-Bean Siracha Chili
Three types of beans add heft to this vegan chili. Serve it with a whole grain (like brown rice or a side of cornbread) for a complete meal.(via Brit + Co)
Chickpea And Lentil Soup
Red lentils are cooked in a spicy tomato broth until tender, then pureed with chickpeas to make a creamy, protein-packed soup. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili
Corn and sweet potatoes help balance out the earthy savoriness of black beans and chiles in this recipe. Add a scoop to a bowl of quinoa then dollop with cashew cream and you’ll be all set. (via Brit + Co)
Colorful Quinoa Bowls
A combination of quinoa, roasted veg, and a fried egg will satisfy your dinner cravings. (viaBrit + Co)
Jackfruit And Black Bean Burrito Bowl
Topping a bowl of brown rice with a flavorful mixture of jackfruit, black beans, corns, salsa, and onions gives you all the flavors of your favorite burrito, without the anxiety that comes from trying to properly fold your tortilla around so much goodness. (via Brit + Co)
Kidney Bean and Walnut Veggie Burgers
The key to a memorable veggie burger is the texture. Kidney beans make these patties have a mostly-creamy interior, while walnuts add a hearty, subtle crunch. (via Brit + Co)
Baked Falafel Patties
Bake up a tray of falafel patties, which get nice and crisp in the oven, and add them to your meals all week. Tuck them into a whole-grain pita, then slather with tahini, spritz with lemon juice, and pair with some vibrant greens. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Vegan Chickpea Curry
You’ll want a hearty serving of brown rice to accompany this easy vegan chickpea curry. That’ll make it easier to scoop up every last bit of the creamy coconut sauce left in your bowl. (via Brit + Co)
Pressure Cooker Bean and Quinoa Chili
Sometimes simmering a big pot of chili on the stove just isn’t a possibility. On those busy nights, bust out the pressure cooker and make a batch of bean and quinoa chili. (via Brit + Co)
Quinoa Salad
Add walnut halves to a vibrant quinoa salad made with pomegranate arils (or a seasonal fruit), green onions, and parsley to add both crunch and an extra protein and Omega-3 boost. (via Brit + Co)
Mermaid Veggie Sushi Bowl
These customizable rice bowls will be a hit with anyone. Must-have toppings include avo, marinated tofu, sprouts, and tropical fruit. (via Brit + Co)
Indian-Spice Couscous Bowl
The flavors of India infuse this nutritious bowl with sweetness and spice. Whole wheat couscous and grilled tofu bring protein to the table, while garam masala produces the appeal. (via Brit + Co)
Roasted Chickpea Gyros
Season and roast chickpeas, top with tzatziki sauce and put it all on a pita with some lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. (via Live Eat Learn)
Easy Mexican Quinoa Bowl
Made with quinoa, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and a delicious spicy mayonnaise, this dish is sure to please for lunch or dinner. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Creamy Tortellini French Onion Soup
This cheese tortellini-filled onion soup is quite a meal with caramelized sweet yellow onions and butter. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pumpkin Risotto
Topped with toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage, this creamy pumpkin risotto is a fall-winter season delight. (via Barley & Sage)
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole
Our bourbon sweet potato casserole recipe is boozy, sweet, loaded with butter — and we can guarantee you won't miss those marshmallows once you try this pecan crumble topping. (via Brit + Co)
Kimchi Tofu Ramen
Upgrade your stove-top ramen with some fresh vegetables and tofu. Add in some soy beans and kimchi (Korean spiced, fermented cabbage and vegetables) for an added boost of nutrients. (via Brit + Co)
Jackfruit Tacos
If you're new to a vegetarian lifestyle, jackfruit looks and tastes like shredded meat when cooked and it tastes delish. (via Brit + Co)
BBQ Black Bean Tacos
These BBQ tacos are a great camping hack — the filling is super easy to make, and they cook in just a few minutes. A homemade peach salsa finishes them off perfectly! (via Brit + Co)
Masala Veggie Grain Bowl
This veggie grain bowl takes only a few minutes to prepare, tastes great, and is full of nutrients. Check, check, and check!(via Brit + Co)
Slow Cooker Chana Masala
Made with warming spices and fresh ingredients, this vegan recipe is the ideal antidote to the winter blahs. (via Brit + Co)
Mushroom Frittata
Excerpted from Cooking With Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover's Guide to the World's Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients by Andrea Gentl. Artisan Books © 2022.
SERVES 6 TO 8
- 1 pound (455 g) fresh mushrooms, such as shiitake, oysters, maitake, or cremini
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 fresh oregano sprigs, leaves only
- ¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
- 12 large egg
- 1¼ cups (125 g) finely grated pecorino cheese
- ¼ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
- Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon, preferably organic
- Fragrant fresh herbs, such as parsley, mint, and oregano, for garnish
My grandmother, an American-born Puglian, cooked in the manner of cucina povera, which she learned from her mother. This included a ton of vegetables, herbs, spicy dried chiles, and eggs. Frittatas made their way to our table for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sometimes herby one with oregano and mint, or a pile of leftover pasta, other times filled with slow-cooked, delightfully mushy broccoli rabe, and often a mushroom frittata, usually made with cremini. Like a combination of shiitake and maitake. The flavor is extraordinary—rich, earthy, and a little meaty without any heaviness. The key to this recipe, as with many Puglian dishes, is a nice amount of flavorful olive oil and some sharp, salty pecorino.
- Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).
- If using cremini or shiitake mushrooms, thinly slice with a mandoline or sharp knife. If using maitake or oyster, gently tear into small pieces.
- In a 10-inch (25 cm) nonstick ovenproof lidded skillet, melt the butter over medium-low heat.When it starts to foam, add the mushrooms and oregano leaves and cook until soft and any liquid has been released, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the oil.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, 1 cup (100 g) of the pecorino, and the salt.
- Add the egg mixture to the pan and sprinkle the top with the remaining ¼ cup (25 g) cheese,the lemon zest, and lemon juice.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook until the bottom starts to brown, 5 to 10minutes. (Check the eggs by lifting the bottom with a spatula.) Once the bottom starts to brown, transfer the pan to the oven, uncovered.
- Bake for 5 minutes, then check to see if the top is puffing up. Cook a few minutes longer if not. The frittata is done when it starts to brown around the edges and a little bit on the top.Look for the oil bubbling up around the sides. This is totally normal. Once you remove the frittata from the oven to cool, the oil will get absorbed into the eggs, making it yummy and so delicious.
- Serve the frittata warm or at room temperature, garnished with fresh herbs.
Butternut Squash And Wild Rice
This GF-stuffing recipe omits the crusty bread but doesn’t skimp on that delicious heartiness by swapping in wild rice, roasted butternut squash, fresh herbs and pecans. (via Brit + Co)
Chimichurri Sweet Potatoes
Drizzle this herby sauce over roasted slices of sweet potato with extra feta cheese to make it a meal! (via Brit + Co)
Butternut Squash Barley Risotto
This risotto recipe replaces Arborio rice with barley and butter for olive oil for a healthier but still delicious version. (via William Sonoma)
Shakshuka
Shakshuka is the Middle Eastern dish that you need in your life. Made with harissa, tomatoes and eggs, this one-of-a-kind dish can be perfectly paired with a side salad or load of bread. (via Brit + Co)
Green Shakshuka
This green twist on shakshuka is a fresh, vibrant, and unique way to enjoy eggs any time of the day. (via Brit + Co)
Vegetarian Meals On the Lighter Side
Slow Cooker Stuffed Mushrooms
Turn this tasty appetizer into a meal with rice or side salad. (via Brit + Co)
Miso Avocado Toast With Miso Soup
Try this unique avocado toast recipe with miso salad from When our copy of Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Spirit($30) by Candice Kumai. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
This springtime salad is chock-full of seasonal ingredients with a delicious go-to balsamic dressing. Make it in 10 minutes if you're in need of a quick weeknight meal. (via Brit + Co)
Fatoush Salad
This authentic fattoush salad recipe is a combination of summer's best produce, tossed with a mouthwateringly delicious dressing and crunchy homemade pita chips. (via Brit + Co x Forks & Foliage)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.