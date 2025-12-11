BookTok Alert! Everything You Need To Know About HBO Max's 'Heated Rivalry' Hockey Romance.

There's a new romance show that BookTok is devouring, and if you're a fan of hockey romances, this might be the show for you. Heated Rivalry is a new romance based on the Game Changers books by Rachel Reid, and it follows to pro-hockey players who have to keep their, well, heated romance a secret — especially since their rivals. It's definitely giving Off Campus meets Red, White, and Royal Blue. Interested? Keep reading for the full scoop.

Here's everything you need to know about Heated Rivalry, airing on HBO Max now.

Where can I watch the Heated Rivalry series? Crave/Bell Media Heated Rivalry premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025. It's currently airing new episodes every Friday through December 26, 2025.

How many episodes are there in Heated Rivalry? Crave/Bell Media Heated Rivalry will have 6 episodes total by the end of season 1. Here's the release schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Rookies" premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025

premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Olympians" premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025

premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Hunter" premiered on HBO Max December 5, 2025

premiered on HBO Max December 5, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "Rose" premieres on HBO Max December 12, 2025

premieres on HBO Max December 12, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "I'll Believe In Anything" premieres on HBO Max December 19, 2025

premieres on HBO Max December 19, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "The Cottage" premieres on HBO Max December 26, 2025

Who's in the Heated Rivalry cast? Crave/Bell Media The Heated Rivalry cast includes: Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

as Shane Hollander Connor Storrie as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov

as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

as Scott Hunter Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

as Rose Landry Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

as Svetlana Vetrova Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

as Hayden Pike Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn

as Carter Vaughn Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady

as Kip Grady Slavic Rogozine as Alexei Rozanov

as Alexei Rozanov Yaroslav Poverlo as Grigori Rozanov

as Grigori Rozanov Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

as Yuna Hollander Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

as David Hollander Franco Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau

as Cliff Marleau Kamilla Kowal as Jackie Pike

as Jackie Pike Kaden Connors as Sasha

as Sasha Harrison Browne as Connors

as Connors Aidan Shaw as Kolya

How spicy is Heated Rivalry? Crave/Bell Media Heated Rivalry is rated TV-MA for sex, nudity, and profanity.

Is Heated Rivalry based on a true story? Crave/Bell Media No, Heated Rivalry doesn't seem to be inspired by a true story — just real-life hockey rivalries! "I never directly base my characters on any real people," author Rachel Reid says on her website. "One of my inspirations for Heated Rivalry was, obviously, the extremely entertaining rivalry between [Sidney] Crosby and [Alexander] Ovechkin. But I was also inspired by other sports rivalries, by other fictional stories, and by my love of the enemies-to-lovers and forbidden romance tropes."

Stay tuned for more news on Heated Rivalry, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more!