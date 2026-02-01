8 Trader Joe's Gems That Make Hitting Your Fiber Goals Actually Delicious

We as a population all too often neglect adding fiber to our diets. This is a big mistake – it’s super important to eat fiber-rich foods because they're amazing for keeping you full, nourished, and all-around healthy.

Whenever I stick to a diet that’s rich in fiber, I find that I’m killing two birds with one stone. Not only does my waistline shrink, but I always feel totally full after my meals, since it keeps me properly fed. It’s pretty much the best of both worlds!

So if you’re looking to shed some pounds, or if you simply want to prioritize your health in 2026, be sure to check out these high-fiber options from Trader Joe’s that are as delicious as they are nutritious. Who’s ready to eat?

Scroll on to discover the best high-fiber groceries you can get at Trader Joe's now!

Trader Joe's Organic Açai Bowl

Who else has a major sweet tooth? If you find yourself continuously reaching for ice cream or cake, you’re not alone! But one (much) healthier way to satisfy your sweet tooth is to enjoy this delicious acai bowl, rich in fiber and other healthy nutrients. Delicious!

Trader Joe's Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios

This is my absolute favorite high-fiber snack, thanks to the high-quality taste and the way the pistachios effortlessly fill me up with healthy nutrients. I feel so luxurious whenever I dig into them, and I couldn’t pick a more delicious snack to keep me satiated before my next meal.

Trader Joe's Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley

I’ve been a major chickpea snob lately, but nothing beats Trader Joe's version with cumin and parsley. Believe me, I’ve tried it all, and this mix is by far the most delish.

Trader Joe's Banana & Almond Butter Protein Smoothie

When I’m on the run and don’t have time to cook a big breakfast, I’ll just grab one of these delicious smoothies, and I’m completely satisfied for hours afterwards.

Trader Joe's Organic Dried & Pitted Deglet Noor Dates

Keep it classy and delicious with these dates. You can eat them plain or add them to your smoothies for a sweet, high-fiber kick. They're just like candy, but actually good for you!

Trader Joe's Elevated Nut Mix

Not all of us have the time (or desire) to make a big meal in the kitchen. So, when in doubt, it’s always good to have a nut mix like this to munch on in order to fill you up with fiber and protein.

Trader Joe's Organic Dried Ataulfo Mango Slices

It truly does not get more mouthwatering than these dried organic mangos. Believe me, they're worth the money. They're pure luxury in one single bite.

Trader Joe's Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps

There's nothing I love more than munching on these crisps while watching TV, along with a nice glass of red wine, of course.

