Goodbye, Afternoon Slump: 8 High-Fiber Lunches That Keep You Full Until Dinner

If you often find yourself scavenging for post-lunch snacks by 2 p.m. as your focus hits a wall, you might be missing out on one major ingredient that’s famous for keeping you full: fiber. You shouldn’t have to rely on caffeine to keep your energy up in the afternoon, and these high-fiber lunches prove it. Eating more fiber at lunch is the ultimate ‘cheat code’ for stabilizing blood sugar and keeping your digestive system on track.

These 8 high-fiber lunch ideas are easy to prepare, so delicious, and, most importantly, filling enough to help you power through whatever's on your plate.

Brittany Griffin Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps Loaded with both fiber from the veg and berries and protein from the chicken, these fresh wraps are the ultimate solution if you're wanting something filling for lunch that won't weigh you down. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

Brittany Griffin Quinoa Salad Quinoa is an amazing source of fiber that keeps you feeling satisfied and facilitates in overall gut health. It's easy to enjoy in a salad like this one that's bulked up with nuts, veggies, and greens for a good energy boost. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Vegan Walnut Tacos These vegan tacos leverage walnuts as the 'meat' source, which are surprisingly high in protein. The recipe also calls for black beans for added fiber and protein, but if you're not exclusively eating a plant-based diet, you could also add ground turkey, chicken, or beef for more bite. (via Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Chicken and Chickpea Curry Curry is an awesome lunch idea because curry recipes usually yield a lot of food – meal prep hack FTW. This particular dish is loaded with chicken and chickpeas for an even balance of fiber and protein, which is just what you want if staying full and sustaining your energy is a concern. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Crowded Kitchen Vegan Lentil Meatballs These lentil meatballs are another great source of both fiber and protein for sustenance. Prep a batch to eat on all week long. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Kathryn's Kitchen Zucchini Cheddar Waffles These waffles made with 'hidden' zucchini are secretly loaded with fiber. Unlike your typical waffle, they're super savory, so you could use them as sandwich bread, pair them with smoked salmon, or slather on your favorite high-protein dip to fill your tummy and satisfy your mid-day cravings. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Feel Good Foodie Vegan Broccoli Soup Any chance of eating cooked veggies is going to boost your daily fiber intake with ease, hence why we recommend this delicious vegan soup packed with broc. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Half Baked Harvest Caprese Pasta Salad If something fresher is what you want for lunch, this caprese pasta salad is an awesome choice, especially for the warmer months when you don't necessarily want to chow down on a steaming-hot meal. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more healthy recipes to make for every meal!