17 High-Protein Trader Joe’s Finds That Aren’t All Meat
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
By now, we know that eating enough protein can help you lose weight, build muscle, and simply feel good from within. But sometimes, spending the extra time and energy on making full high-protein recipes just isn’t the move. That’s where these high-protein Trader Joe’s finds come in! Trader Joe’s has tons of protein-rich foods that are prepped and ready to eat, and require just a few minutes to make.
From high-protein snacks to filling breakfast and dinner options, these are the best high-protein Trader Joe’s finds to add to your cart on your next grocery run. The best part about these picks is that they’re not *all* meat – a lot of them use plant-based protein to help you reach your health goals! Let’s dive in.
Trader Joe's
Greek Yogurt with Honey
6 grams of protein
I swear by a Greek yogurt bowl for breakfast about every day. It's a great way to not only get some protein in, but also some good probiotics! You can eat this sweetened pick alone or in smoothies – either way, it's delicious and packs a yummy protein-rich punch.
Trader Joe's
Organic Shelled Hemp Seeds
10 grams of protein
Hemp seeds are infamously protein-rich, so they make a great addition to smoothies, bowls, and even salads if you're searching to bulk up your bites.
Trader Joe's
Egg Frittata
25 grams of protein
These frozen egg frittatas are super filling. Two patties load you up with 25 grams of protein, and they taste just as excellent alone as they do inside DIY breakfast sandwiches. They're also already flavored with cheese and spices, so you won't have to do much on that front!
Trader Joe's
Spinach & Feta Egg White Burrito
19 grams of protein
The search for an easy grab-and-go breakfast is officially over. This microwavable burrito makes starting your day off with protein super simple!
Trader Joe's
Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley
8 grams of protein
The fact that these chickpeas are canned makes them conveniently shelf-stable, so stocking up on 'em could be helpful if you find getting a quick fix of protein kind of challenging. They come pre-seasoned with lemon juice, parsley, salt, cumin, garlic powder, and black pepper, so all you have to do is dump this can on top of pastas or salads for a flavorful protein boost!
Trader Joe's
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
12 grams of protein
As fun as prepping overnight oats is, it's even more enjoyable to put in zero work (other than running to the store) and still have something tasty to start the day off with. These cups from TJ's are absolutely the way to go if you're trying to eat a high-protein diet the easy way, since a single one delivers 12 grams of protein.
Trader Joe's
Premium Salmon Burgers
15 grams of protein
These salmon patties show "real" burgers who's boss. They're super juicy and flavorful, though you might not guess it, given that they come frozen. Each one is loaded up with carrots, celery, onions, and sea salt to complement the lean protein.
Trader Joe's
Small Curd Cottage Cheese
12 grams of protein
Cottage cheese is the high-protein staple to keep in your fridge to have for a snack, blend into protein desserts, or even dressings and sauces! A single serving has 12 grams of protein, and TJ's version always tastes immaculate.
Trader Joe's
Wild Skipjack Tuna
22 grams of protein
The tinned fish hype is so real. And though they don't come in tins, these tuna packets are a wonderful source of protein and are the epitome of a versatile food. I like to mix some with mayo and hot sauce to pair with rice and seaweed wraps for an easy lunch!
Trader Joe's
Sriracha Flavored Baked Tofu
15 grams of protein
Tofu is a great high-protein pick, but setting aside the time to press it, marinate it, and cook it can be a huge hassle for us impatient cooks. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a few flavors of this flavored baked tofu that's ready to eat as-is, or you could heat it up in a pan to go with wraps, sandwiches, and roasted veggies! This one is satisfyingly spicy.
Trader Joe's
Turkey Burgers
22 grams of protein
A single patty of these turkey burgers carries 22 grams of protein with it. I love having one for an easy lunch, since it only takes around 10 minutes to heat up in a frying pan. From there, you can enjoy it alone or in between some burger buns and condiments!
Trader Joe's
Roasted & Salted Rosemary Marcona Almonds
6 grams of protein
Looking for a quick snack? These rosemary almonds are perfect for packing on-the-go. I've eaten them practically everywhere, from my desk to the car, and even on hikes. TJ's also has endless types of almonds and other nut-centric trail mixes to choose from if you need a shelf-stable, crunchy protein fix.
Trader Joe's
Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage
11 grams of protein
This sweet-savory sausage is so versatile for a number of dishes. I like it chopped with roasted zucchini, but also on top of hearty pasta recipes. One serving has 11 grams of protein, and the best part is I never feel weighed down after eating it, since it's based in chicken rather than pork or beef.
Trader Joe's
Chickpea Fusilli Pasta
11 grams of protein
Protein pasta can be pretty hit or miss, but this TJ's chickpea-derived take is a total hit. One serving has 11 grams of protein, plus plenty of fiber to keep the gut healthy!
Trader Joe's
Peanut Butter Protein Granola
11 grams of protein
It's no understatement to say I am addicted to putting this protein granola on my Greek yogurt bowls! Its flavor is pretty strong on the peanut butter front, which I think is nice, because I don't always feel like scooping out creamy PB from a jar to get my protein in.
Trader Joe's
Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde
This pulled chicken is gonna save you so much time in the kitchen. All it requires is a few minutes in the microwave, and boom: you've got an easy protein to put on salads, sammies, wraps, and more! I've used it for enchiladas before and they turned out so yum.
Trader Joe's
Shelled Edamame
Edamame is a great high-protein snack to fix yourself if you're craving something salty and crunchy! These little beans are already shelled, which makes snack time unbelievably easy.
Images via Trader Joe's.
