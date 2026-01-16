9 Easy High-Fiber Snacks Your Gut Microbiome Will Love

Stop settling for snacks that leave you hungry 20 minutes later. If you want to beat bloating, stay full, maintain energy, and actually enjoy what you’re eating, it’s time to prioritize fiber. Whether you’re a fan of salty crunches or have a major sweet tooth, these 9 simple snack ideas make it easier than ever to hit your nutritional goals without spending hours in the kitchen.

Discover our all-time favorite high-fiber snack ideas below!

Savory High-Fiber Snacks Antoni Shkraba / PEXELS Homemade Hummus Chickpeas deliver both protein and fiber, and making your own can really help you cut down on unnecessary additives and extra sodium. Our easy recipe can also be customized in any which way based on your cravings. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Whole Grain Avocado Toast Whole grain bread is the ultimate high-fiber upgrade for any avocado toast concoction. We love adding extra veggies, feta, cheese, and hot honey to ours, but you do you. (via Brit + Co)

The First Mess Crispy & Chewy Air Fryer Edamame Edamame is another great savory snack for getting both your fiber and protein in. When made in the air fryer, the beans turn so deliciously crispy on the outside, making for an addictive offering every time. (via The First Mess)

Two Spoons Lentil Patties Lentils are great for a high-fiber diet, but eating them in curries or soups can get boring over time. For a smaller, more snackable portion, try making these patties to eat with a dip on the side. The best part about this particular recipe is you can prep multiple patties to use across veggie burgers and wraps, too! (via Two Spoons)

Sweet High-Fiber Snacks Kurt Andre Mini Apple Pie Tacos Apples are notoriously high in fiber, especially if you eat them with the skin on. This mini taco recipe makes eating an apple day way more entertaining, plus each bite is laced with the added sweetness and anti-inflammatory benefits of cinnamon. You could even sub pears for apples with this recipe since they're equally great for fiber. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Healthy Chickpea Pizookie Chickpeas can really do anything! Instead of your average oven-roasted batch or chickpea-laced curry, this recipe reimagines them in the sweetest, most shareable way. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies Oats and chia seeds are a power duo when it comes to high-fiber snacks. These "cookies" combine the two for a sweet pick-me-up that won't totally spike your sugar. (via Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Almond Butter Protein Balls Almond butter is a nice fibrous addition to sweet snacks like these protein balls, adding flavor and nutritional benefit. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Kathryn's Kitchen Date Bars Dates, loved for their natural sweetness, are also high in fiber, so they're a no-rbainer when it comes to sweet homemade snacks like these date bars. We love this recipe a lot because you can prep a whole tray to snack on all week long. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

