9 Iconic Hilary Duff Movies To Stream While You Wait For Her New Album

Hilary Duff is making a serious comeback, and my Zillennial heart can’t take it! The Disney Channel starlet-turned-pop princess has been absolutely crushing it lately in the entertainment world, and I am so here for it.

Not only has she promised a new album for the first time in freakin’ forever, but she’ll also be starring in an upcoming TV series on Hulu titled Pretty Ugly. We’re being spoiled, y’all!

If you want to catch up on your Duff content, we’re right there with you. Here are the best Hilary Duff movies, along with where you can stream them.

Scroll to see all the best Hilary Duff movies you can watch in 2026 — plus where to stream them!

Warner Bros A Cinderella Story — Stream on Prime Video A Cinderella Story? More like A Cinematic Masterpiece! I’ll never forget Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic role as the evil stepmother, who keeps busting out the funniest lines in modern-day film. Plus, Duff delivers her all with this performance, as she stars alongside Chad Michael Murray in this modern take on a classic fairy tale. You can stream the romcom right now on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Disney The Lizzie McGuire Movie — Stream on Disney+ Now, this is what dreams are made of, people! My childhood officially kicked off with the theatrical release of this film, in which Lizzie explores Rome with Gordo and the rest of her grade, while posing as an Italian pop star. Truly iconic! You can stream The Lizzie McGuire Movie now with a Disney+ subscription or on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Disney Beauty & The Briefcase — Stream on Hulu Literally one of my absolute favorite escapist romcoms, starring Hilary Duff and Michael McMillian as the romantic leads. These two couldn’t be more different if they tried, but that makes for the perfect romcom pair, right? You can watch it now on Amazon Prime Video and FuboTV.

Disney Cadet Kelly — Stream on Disney+ One of Hilary Duff’s earliest film roles was in Disney Channel’s Cadet Kelly, alongside Even Stevens actress Christy Carlson Romano. The film sees a spoiled teenager sent off to military school, where she struggles to keep up until she develops a crush on her classmate. The film can be streamed on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

New Line Cinema Raise Your Voice — Stream on Roku While it may be the perfect material for meme fodder now, Raise Your Voice is another iconic Hilary Duff movie that brings back tons of nostalgia. It’s definitely one of her heavier films as it deals with death, but it’s equally as inspiring. The Sean McNamara film is available on The Roku Channel, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Universal Pictures The Perfect Man — Stream on Prime Video Living for the drama in this Y2K flick, about a mother who is getting anonymous messages from a stranger, who she deems “the perfect man.” Little does she know, the unidentified mystery man is her daughter, sending the anonymous messages to cheer her up. Low-key kind of twisted. What were they thinking? Starring Mr. Big himself (Sex and the City’s Chris Noth) and Heather Locklear, The Perfect Man is the perfect romcom. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Twentieth Century Fox Cheaper By The Dozen — Stream on Netflix With such an all-star cast and utterly chaotic family dynamic, you just know you’re in for a wild ride with this film. It stars everyone from Steve Martin to Tom Welling, and of course, Ms. Hilary Duff herself. At the end of the day, even the biggest and craziest families show up for each other, and that’s really the heart of the film. The film is currently available to stream on Disney+, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

Twentieth Century Fox Cheaper By The Dozen 2 — Stream on Netflix The first Cheaper By The Dozen was so beloved that the whole cast came back for a sequel a few years later. This time, the film is set in the summer at the family’s lake house, where Steve Martin’s character, Tom Baker, gets a little too competitive with his longtime rival, Jimmy Murtaugh. With Eugene Levy joining the cast, the second film trumps the first in terms of comedy. The film is streaming on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

Twentieth Century Fox Material Girls — Stream on Prime Video I’ll never forget watching this in theaters with my sister, when the two of us wanted nothing more in the world than to be just like Hilary and Haylie Duff. To be clear, the movie deserves its 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s still a fun popcorn flick to watch when you just want to shut your brain off. Plus, it gave us the iconic 2006 Hilary and Haylie Duff cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” It is mysteriously missing from streaming, but the DVD is available to purchase on Amazon. Which Hilary Duff movie will you be streaming next?

