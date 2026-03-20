The 10 Most Beautiful Travel Movies To Fuel Your Wanderlust

Do you ever just get the feminine urge to pack a bag and go globetrotting? If so, you’re certainly not alone. But since we aren’t all made of money, we sometimes have to rely on film and literature to transport us to a different continent.

Whether you want to explore the ancient ruins of Greece or the sun-dappled cobblestones of Italy, these movies are sure to cure your wanderlust without breaking the bank. Here are our ultimate favorites.

Here are 10 movies to cure your wanderlust.

The Before Trilogy (Vienna, Paris & Greece) IMDB If you’re a hopeless romantic who hasn't seen the Before trilogy, we need to change that immediately. This series follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) every nine years as they fall in love amid the cultured streets of Europe. Before Sunrise takes us through a magical night in Vienna.

takes us through a magical night in Vienna. Before Sunset reunites the pair in Paris.

reunites the pair in Paris. Before Midnight finds them wandering the rugged coast of Greece. Streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

Letters to Juliet (Italy) IMDB Travel to the Shakespearean city of Verona with this charming film starring Amanda Seyfried. The story centers on Sophie, who discovers a "Wall of Juliet" where the heartbroken leave letters to history's most tragic heroine. After Sophie answers a decades-old letter, she joins an elderly woman and her grandson on a road trip through the breathtaking Tuscan countryside. Stream on Netflix.

Eat Pray Love (Italy, India & Indonesia) IMDB Based on the hit memoir, this film stars Julia Roberts as a woman seeking to rediscover herself after a painful divorce. While the pasta-filled scenes in Rome are a highlight, the journey also takes you through the temples of India and the lush terraces of Bali. It’s the definition of a "soul-searching" travel flick. Streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

Amélie (France) IMDB Prepare to fall in love with this French classic, a whimsical romantic comedy set against the backdrop of la Ville Lumière. It’s the ultimate film for daydreamers, following an eccentric waitress who orchestrates small miracles for those around her in the hilly, artistic neighborhood of Montmartre. Stream on Prime.

Mamma Mia! (Greece) IMDB Too tired to read The Iliad? No sweat. You can scratch that Greek itch with Mamma Mia!, set on the stunning (if fictional) island of Kalokairi. Filmed on the real-life island of Skopelos, this ABBA-fueled musical is pure sunshine. With Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan leading the cast, it’s the ultimate comfort watch for any Mediterranean enthusiast. Stream on Peacock.

The Holiday (England & Los Angeles) IMDB Perhaps the coziest film of all time, The Holiday offers a "house swap" fantasy. You’ll get the best of both worlds: a snow-covered, quintessential English cottage and a sleek, sun-drenched Los Angeles mansion. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, it’s a feel-good masterpiece no matter the season. Streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

Wild (The Pacific Crest Trail) IMDB Reese Witherspoon delivers a powerhouse performance as Cheryl Strayed, a woman who hikes the Pacific Crest Trail alone to outrun her grief. Spanning from the Mojave Desert through California and into Oregon, the cinematography is a love letter to the rugged, raw beauty of the American West. Streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

Lost in Translation (Tokyo) IMDB Film enthusiasts can’t get enough of this indie classic set in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. This moody drama follows a lonely movie star (Bill Murray) and a neglected newlywed (Scarlett Johansson) who form an unlikely bond in a luxury hotel. It perfectly captures the beautiful, disorienting feeling of being a stranger in a foreign land. Streaming on Peacock and Prime.

Monte Carlo (Monaco, France & Hungary) IMDB If you’re looking for a total "princess moment," this Selena Gomez flick is a must-watch. It follows three friends on a lackluster trip to Paris that takes a wild turn when one is mistaken for a British heiress. Suddenly, they’re whisked away to the glitzy shores of Monte Carlo. Between the ballgowns, the high-stakes auctions, and the sweeping views of the French Riviera, it’s the ultimate "fake it 'til you make it" travel fantasy. Streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (Italy) IMDB For a travel film with a darker, more sophisticated edge, look no further than this 1950s-set thriller. Starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow, the movie is a visual feast of "Old Money" style. It’s set against the sun-soaked backdrop of the Italian Riviera, Rome, and Venice. You’ll fall in love with the vintage Vespas and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean—even if the plot is a bit more murderous than your average vacation! Stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.

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