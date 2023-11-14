The Fashion Girl Hack For Saving On All Your (Stylish!) Holiday Outfits
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.
The most wonderful time of the year is supposed to be about spreading joy — gathering with families and friends, embracing festivities and customs, and, of course, dressing up for all those magical nights. Naturally, we can’t help but stress about all that! From party prep to outfit planning, sometimes the holiday season also has us feeling overwhelmed and our wallets overstretched. We’re all about generosity this time of year and showing up for others, but sometimes we need a reminder that it’s okay to treat ourselves, too. After all, there’s nothing like walking into that holiday party in a sparkly, brand new outfit to give you a serious serotonin boost when you need it most.
With your holiday wardrobe top of mind, we’re spilling on our favorite fashion girl hack for saving this season. Enter Ibotta, a new app for earning real cash back, not just points. It works no matter how you like to shop (on in-store purchases too!) at our go-to retailers for festive ‘fits (like Anthropologie, Old Navy, plus other favorites like Nike and Zappos). Seriously, you could plan your entire wardrobe this season and actually save with Ibotta, which is exactly what we’ve done for you. Forget the stress and focus on the holiday fun this year — knowing the money truly will come back.
What To Wear To Friendsgiving & Thanksgiving
A good sweater dress will take you easily through fall, Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving included, but a good statement boot will get you all the way through winter. Consider this comfy but cute combination the best investment you can make at the start of the holiday season (especially considering that boost of cash back you can put toward the rest of your wardrobe!).
What To Wear To The Holiday Office Party
Whether you’re finally catching up with your remote work bestie or heading straight from the office to happy hour, strike the perfect balance of polished yet party-ready by pairing one occasion piece with a more casual compliment. Tie it together with a trendy pair of bow heels or flats, depending on the formality of your office.
What To Wear To The Community Event
Gathering with your community for the greater good is one of the most wholesome ways to spend the holidays, and while you may not need a formal ‘fit, you should show up with a festive touch. For hosting and volunteering, a textured tweed-inspired jacket is classy and cool, making it easy to wear with some fabulous accessories to keep things fun.
What To Wear To A Holiday Party
When it’s time to pull out all the stops for a formal holiday party outfit, start with a fancy dress and add classic accessories with a modern twist. Think slingback pumps in the color of the season, printed tights (polka dots are about to have a moment!), and a mix of metallic touches.
What To Wear On New Year’s Eve
Be the main character of your New Year’s Eve in the eye-catching metallic pants everyone will want this season. If the new you is committing to a revamped wardrobe this year, you’ll know you need a gorgeous investment coat to balance out the bold look. Cue your Ibotta cash back coming in handy!
- Banana Republic Amina Double-Faced Top Coat
- H&M Sheer Lace Top
- GAP High Rise Faux-Leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
- Old Navy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
- Angel Alarcon Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots
- AE Bestie Beanie
- Express Tube Hoop Earrings
- Coach Horse And Carriage Leather Tech Gloves
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
