17 Gift Kits for Friends + Family Who Have a Passion
At Brit + Co we're always looking to inspire people to follow their passion, whether it's through our classes (you can score an all-access pass now for just $10/month) or our Selfmade online business course, where we support both budding and seasoned entrepreneurs to rise to the next level. After all, life is too short *not* to follow your passion, right? Here are 17 gifts to get the people you love back to doing what they love. From baking to knitting to watch-making (!) and working out, here's to a healthy and happy and inspiring new year!
The Beginner Knitter
We Are Knitters Chewing Gum Sweater Knit Kit ($89)
For the knitter who's ready to go beyond the purl 1/purl 2 scarf, this beginner-level sweater kit with wool skeins, needles, and pattern is just the thing to take them through winter, and comes in a slew of colors!
The Cake Decorator
Wilton Cake Decorating Set with Piping Tips ($19)
Cake decorators have a real knack for showing their creativity with icing. Here are eight stainless steel piping tips to decorate everything from a simple swirl to a full-on rosette, plus an instruction sheet, standard coupler, and eight cake decorating bags.
The Chocolate Lover
Make Your Own Truffles Kit ($38)
The budding chocolatier will enjoy this easy-to-use kit that will have them whipping up melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles at home — sweet!
The Self Care Junkie
Etsy Self-Care Box ($40)
Your pal who loves to self-care can bring the spa home with this kit filled with soaps, salts, lotions, balms and more.
The Tea Drinker
Made by Mouth Tea + Sympathy ($70)
These small batch products will have tea lovers savoring the little things: pistachio shortbread and raspberry cookies, two different kinds of tea, and honey made by a family in Tennessee.
The Coffee Drinker
Driftaway Coffee Subscription ($44 for three months)
This sustainability-focused coffee roaster starts with a taste test with four delicious bags of coffee so you don't have to guess your giftee's coffee preferences. From there, they can customize the monthly subscription service to their liking.
The Embroidery Dabbler
Personalized Monogram Embroidery Kit $31
There are few things as calming and meditative as embroidery and this kit offers personalization in the form of a monogram in colorful floss. Hoop and needles included!
The Baker
Flour Shop Rainbow Pop-Up Cake Kit ($60)
Bakers, big and small, can have fun in the kitchen making and eating with these rainbow-hued push pops, designed by the always-colorful Flour Shop bakery founder Amirah Kassem.
The Old-School Letter Writer
Beginners Modern Calligraphy Kit $56
We are big on letter writing these days and this kit makes our most heartfelt notes super pretty with a how-to booklet, writing tools, paper and even a tea bag so you can enjoy a cuppa while you write, all packaged in an eco-friendly postal box.
The Tarot Believer
Neo Tarot: A Fresh Approach to Self-Care, Healing & Empowerment $25
We can all use a positive reading going into 2021 and this beautifully illustrated book and card set by Jerico Mandybur is the way to go for actionable exercises that you can incorporate into your self-care practice.
The Weaving Curious
Weaving Starter Pack, Blush n' Cream Beginner Tapestry Kit ($58+)
This kit for making a simple 7" wide x 12" tall wall hanging serves double-duty as a fun DIY and a beautiful piece of art to spruce up your walls. Order one in a bunch of colors (blush shown).
The Aspiring Watercolorist
Urban Outfitters Watercolor Set ($25)
You can gift Jenna Rainey's amazing and approachable watercolor class ($39) with this colorful set of watercolor notepad, brushes and paint.
The Whiskey Connoisseur
Kings County Whiskey Gift Set ($91)
Whiskey lovers can host their own personal tasting at home with NYC-made Kings County Bourbon, Peated Bourbon, and Single Malt Whiskey.
The Paint-By-Number Enthusiast
Etsy Hanging Leaves Neutrals Abstract Paint by Number Kit ($30)
This isn't your old-school paint-by-numbers kit — we love this one for it's modern design and you can still say "I painted it myself!"
The Workout Obsessed
This little pouch packs a punch with workout essentials like deodorant towelettes, earbuds, earbud cord wrapper, blister and lip balms, pain reliever, two adhesive bandages, electrolytes, breath drops, comb, safety pin, nail clipper, hand lotion and an extra pair of socks!
The Wellness Seeker
The B Well Box ($125)
This wellness box includes 30 days free of self-improvement workshops, the book There I am: The Journey from Helplessness to Hopefulness by Ruthie Lindsey, a wellness playlist created by platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina, Thistle Farms Essential Oil Roll-on curated by Cassie Kelley, a daily wellness journal/planner from Whitney English, a soy candle, and more. Proceeds from the box support The Onsite Foundation.
The Eco Groomer
Men's Ayurvedic Gift Set ($46)
This ayurvedic gift set comes with organic essential oils and handmade products including a hand sanitizer, patchouli shaving soap, charcoal soap, cologne soap, and after shave lotion, wrapped in a recycled wood box with biodegradable plastic made from plant extracts.
The Tinkerer
Watch-Making Kit ($180)
Instead of gifting your boo a new watch, get them a kit to make their own! Even better if they tend to run late!;) Kit includes two different sets of dials, hands, and straps so they can pick and choose, and the self-winding watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters.
