Whatever Happened To Kevin? Where The 'Home Alone' Cast Is Now, 35 Years Later.

Well, you guys. Home Alone has officially turned 35, which means I officially feel old. My family has an annual tradition where every year around Christmastime, we gather on the couch and binge-watch the first movie and its equally hilarious sequel (which you can watch on Disney+!). It doesn’t matter how old we get, nor how many times we’ve seen the film; it never loses its laugh-out-loud charm.

Sure, cinematography has vastly improved since 1990, when the film came out. But regardless, there’s a certain level of movie magic to this film that you rarely find nowadays.

With the holiday season on its way, many of us are rewatching the iconic film that still holds up as a cinematic classic to this very day. If you’ve ever wondered where the Home Alone cast is nowadays, wonder no more; we’ve got all the answers right here.

Keep reading to find out where the Home Alone cast is, 35 years later.

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister) 20th Century Fox Macaulay Culkin may have taken a step back from the limelight, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he isn’t totally thriving at the moment. Not only is he married to London Tipton herself, AKA Brenda Song, but he’s also involved in several iconic TV and film projects, including Fallout season 2 and Zootopia 2. Crushing it!

Catherine O’Hara (Kate McCallister) 20th Century Fox Who in their right mind isn’t utterly obsessed with Catherine O’Hara’s portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek? She singlehandedly got us through the pandemic, and that’s not a statement I make lightly. Furthermore, the actress is a total scene stealer on The Last of Us, and she dazzled on screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. An icon of our time, really.

John Heard (Peter McCallister) 20th Century Fox Before his devastating death in 2017, John Heard had an impressive career. Heard worked up until the year he died at 71, appearing in The Sopranos, Entourage, and Modern Family.

Daniel Stern (Marv Murchins) 20th Century Fox Love this guy! He was hilarious in the Home Alone movies, and he’s just as talented on the Hulu series Shrill, in which he plays Aidy Bryant’s stern but loving father. If you have yet to binge this show, it’s a must-watch!

Joe Pesci (Harry Lime) 20th Century Fox Joe Pesci was an industry legend long before acting in the Home Alone franchise. A year after the first film, Pesci took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas. Pesci also followed up Home Alone with My Cousin Vinny, Casino, and A Bronx Tale. Some of his more recent roles were in Day of the Fight, Bupkis, and The Irishman.

Kieran Culkin (Fuller McCallister) 20th Century Fox I’d be utterly lost in life without HBO’s Succession. At first, I thought I’d be a casual fan, but then I thought, why not just let it consume me instead? And, let’s be real here. The series wouldn’t be an ounce of what it is without Kieran Culkin’s witty performance as the wisecracking joker, Roman Roy. Is it bad that I relate to Roman on a soulful level? Culkin is also an Oscar winner now after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 ceremony. Next up? The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!

Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister) 20th Century Fox Sure, Harry and Marv were bad, but Kevin’s biggest opponent may just have been his older brother, Buzz. After the original Home Alone franchise, Ratray starred in Dennis the Menace and The Prince & Me. He also returned for the most recent installment in the Home Alone universe, 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone.

John Candy (Gus Polinski) 20th Century Fox John Candy will always be remembered as a comedic genius. He was fantastic in Home Alone as Gus, yet the nation collectively mourned when it was announced that he had tragically passed away at 43, only four years after the movie premiered.

Gerry Bamman (Uncle Frank) 20th Century Fox Bamman didn’t stop after Home Alone. In fact, the actor kept booking roles in memorable films like The Bodyguard. At 84 years old, Bamman is still working and even appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Waterfront this year.

​Roberts Blossom (Marley) 20th Century Fox Possibly the most crucial character in Home Alone, Marley taught Kevin and viewers an important lesson about judging others. Roberts Blossom worked only up until 1999 and sadly passed away in 2011. However, he will always be remembered for his important role in the Christmas film.

