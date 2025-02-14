OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

14 Solo Date Ideas to Reconnect With Yourself (Because You Deserve It)

solo date ideas
Ajaila Walker
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 14, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

Even though I'm not single, I swear by solo dates because they give me two things I crave the most: peace and quiet. They've become a luxury because I don't always get to be alone as a bride-to-be and mom. Someone's always excited to talk to me or express their physical love language, and I really appreciate it. But, it can be hard to decompress when stress and burnout are clouding my head like pesky thought bubbles.

My solution to the chaos? Taking a trip to a small café or a park where it's just me, my thoughts, and possibly a good Reese Witherspoon book club pick. Sometimes I even book a spa appointment if I'm feeling fancy.

Scroll to see the best solo date ideas that are more than worth your time!

picnic at park

Halle S

1. Have A Mini Picnic At The Park

If you've always dreamed about eating your favorite foods at a park by yourself, here's your sign to do it this year! You don't have to spread a blanket unless you want, but you do have to bring your good vibes and the treats you don't like sharing with anyone. Sounds like a plan, right?

looking at pinterest inside a caf\u00e9

Sivan Weitz

2. Head To A Local Café For Uninterrupted Scrolling On Pinterest

Can't a girl scroll Pinterest in peace without someone asking 50,000 questions? I bet you've asked yourself this countless times so here's a nudge to take your hobby to your local café for uninterrupted concentration. You've got several boards to pin new ideas to, after all.

woman getting a facial

Anna Shvets

3. Get The Facial You've Been Putting Off

This is the year you and I finally get the Hydrafacials we've been thinking about. While your reason for wanting one may look different from mine, it still counts as a little solo date that'll help our skin glow. If you ask me, that sounds a little magical.

woman getting massage

Antoni Shkraba

4. Schedule A Deep Tissue Massage

You know what? Bypass the facial and head straight for a deep tissue massage. I know this year's already got you feeling stressed so take the time to relax so you can get through whatever life throws your way.

pottery class

Summer Grove

5. Take A Pottery Class

There's certain scenes from Ghost that occupy my mind and one of them involves pottery. But you don't need a sexy partner to recreate the scene because this solo date idea is all about you. It doesn't matter if you create something perfect or not either.

This is prime time for being a little silly and creative.

woman at restaurant

Ajailah Walker

6. Make A Reservation At A Cute Restaurant

You know that cute restaurant you've been wanting to try? Go ahead and book your reservation now! You'll be glad you were one of the first people in your group chat to get in on the long wait list.

P.S. Don't be alarmed if you people stare at you because you don't owe them an explanation for dining alone.

self care at home

Abigail Westlin

7. Indulge In An Extended Self-Care Routine At Home

Turn up the spa vibes at home with an extended body and skincare routine. Start by exfoliating your arms and legs before applying your favorite soothing body wash all over. If you want, you can use your favorite cleanser in the shower to create your own steam treatment. From there, take your time moisturizing your body and be intentional about the serums you use on your face.

P.S. It's time to break out that face mask you just bought!

woman outside of hotel

Bekah Beckman

8. Have A Hotel Staycation

Splurge a little and book a staycation at a hotel downtown. You likely have your choice of at least one posh place to stay and I'm sure it's within walking distance of cute shops or restaurants.

P.S. Create boundaries by turning your phone on DND (after you've told everyone where you'll be of course!).

girl petting horse

sierra white

9. Volunteer At A Farm

Roll up your sleeves and volunteer at a local farm. It's a great way to spend time outdoors and you'll make your animal-loving heart happy. I mean, who wouldn't want to be allowed to brush a cute horse or two?

yoga class

Andrea Piacquadio

10. Take A Yoga Class

Stretch your body at a yoga class you've signed up for. You could easily spend another day or night following a routine from the comfort of your apartment, but it's okay to see real faces! Who knows, you may make a new friend who's also having a solo date.

girl walking in town

Marielle Clark

11. Visit A New Area of Town

Allow your wanderlust to take over by visiting a new area of town. Chances are that you'll discover a new shop or activity you want to know more about. For example, a cute candle business may offer candle-making classes which sounds like a lot of fun to me.

woman at flea market

Mariana Ramalho

12. Stop By Your Local Flea Market

Flea markets are still in business and have cute, nifty things you can take home. If you're participating in a "no-spend" month, you can always browse different booths to see what they have.

woman at art gallery

Cora Pursley

13. Spend A Few Hours At An Art Gallery

If you need a small or huge dose of inspiration, I highly recommend you stop by an art gallery sooner than later. It's a great way to ignite your inner creative while also calming your soul.

woman bike riding

Lauren Hemmert-Jensen

14. Unleash Your Inner Kid & Go On A Bike Ride

Do you remember when you used to beg your parents to let you ride your bike as a kid? It's time to revisit that feeling so you can pretend like anything is possible. But instead of racing, pedal slowly so you can take in the beauty of your surroundings.

