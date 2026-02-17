From Moira Rose to Beetlejuice: Catherine O'Hara's Most Iconic Roles

Following the tragic passing of Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara, we’re celebrating her legacy by compiling a list of the best movies and TV shows the multi-talented actress has starred in throughout her lifetime.

When the news broke that the Beetlejuice star had passed at just 71, many fans felt they weren’t just losing another famous person; it almost felt like losing a beloved aunt. O’Hara has played such an integral role in all our lives throughout her years on screen, with most of us feeling as though we’ve grown up with her.

If you’re hoping to honor the Canadian-American actress by binging some of her best work, you’re in good hands. Here are our favorite films and shows with the actress for you to check out right now.

Here are the best Catherine O'Hara movies & shows.

IMDB Beetlejuice Beetlejuice features one of the most talented ensemble casts in cinematic history, from Winona Ryder to Michael Keaton. Yet there’s no denying the film would be nothing without O’Hara’s screen presence, bringing the perfect blend of campy comedy and effortless charm to one of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time. Beetlejuice features one of the most talented ensemble casts in cinematic history, from Winona Ryder to Michael Keaton. Yet there’s no denying the film would be nothing without O’Hara’s screen presence, bringing the perfect blend of campy comedy and effortless charm to one of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time.

IMDB The Nightmare Before Christmas One could argue that The Nightmare Before Christmas wouldn’t have the dedicated cult following it does today without the iconic voice-over work of O’Hara, who completely transcends into her role as the kind-hearted ragdoll, Sally. Her soft-spoken and gentle nature serves as the perfect contrast to the film’s darker themes, and it’s safe to say no other actress could master the role quite like O’Hara. One could argue that The Nightmare Before Christmas wouldn’t have the dedicated cult following it does today without the iconic voice-over work of O’Hara, who completely transcends into her role as the kind-hearted ragdoll, Sally. Her soft-spoken and gentle nature serves as the perfect contrast to the film’s darker themes, and it’s safe to say no other actress could master the role quite like O’Hara.

IMDB Schitt’s Creek Catherine O’Hara is the comedic driving force behind Schitt’s Creek, which is truly saying something since the whole ensemble cast is comedy gold. The actress really put the series on the map with her portrayal as Moira Rose, with her wine-sipping and wig-wearing antics in this unforgettable riches-to-rags story. Catherine O’Hara is the comedic driving force behind Schitt’s Creek, which is truly saying something since the whole ensemble cast is comedy gold. The actress really put the series on the map with her portrayal as Moira Rose, with her wine-sipping and wig-wearing antics in this unforgettable riches-to-rags story.

IMDB The Studio My mom and I had binge-watched all of The Studio the night before the news was announced that Catherine O’Hara had passed away. We were blown away by her performance in the Apple TV series, where she effortlessly blends comedy gold with her trademark compassion that oozes from the screen.

IMDB Home Alone Who could forget O’Hara’s unforgettable screen presence in everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, Home Alone? From the way she screams Kevin’s name before passing out, realizing he’s gone, to their heartfelt reunion in both the original and sequel, there’s no denying that the film wouldn’t be the cult classic it is today without O’Hara’s standout performance.

IMDB A Series of Unfortunate Events Catherine O’Hara brings her quirky, eccentric charm to the character Justice Strauss in the movie adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, serving as the protective foil to Count Olaf’s villainous nature. She truly brings Lemony Snicket’s character to life with her mesmerizing performance.

IMDB Curb Your Enthusiasm Curb Your Enthusiasm is known for having one of the most hilarious ensemble casts in HBO history, which is why Catherine O’Hara seamlessly blended into the long-running show in season 7, as if she’d been there the whole time. Curb Your Enthusiasm is known for having one of the most hilarious ensemble casts in HBO history, which is why Catherine O’Hara seamlessly blended into the long-running show in season 7, as if she’d been there the whole time.

IMDB Best In Show Last but not least, who could forget Catherine O’Hara’s laugh-out-loud performance in Best in Show? Collaborating with her longtime friend and co-star, Eugene Levy, we get to see the actress give her all to this performance in which she lights up every scene she’s in. Last but not least, who could forget Catherine O’Hara’s laugh-out-loud performance in Best in Show? Collaborating with her longtime friend and co-star, Eugene Levy, we get to see the actress give her all to this performance in which she lights up every scene she’s in.

Follow Brit + Co on TikTok for the latest entertainment news!