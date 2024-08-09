13 Things You Should Never Order At Dunkin' If You’re Trying To Eat Healthier

As good as a little Dunkin’ treat is, a lot of what’s available on their menu isn’t all that great for you. If you’re trying to stick to a diet or just eat healthier overall, take note of these menu items you might want to consider avoiding. From being high insugarand fats to being loaded with hidden calories, these Dunkin’ drinks and snacks are worth skipping if you’re looking to live your healthiest life. Of course, what’s healthy for one person doesn't always mean it’s healthy for the next – health is highly personal – (so take this list with a grain of salt).
P.S. You can find all of Dunkin's nutrition information here.
Food Items
Dunkin'
Chocolate Chip Muffin
I love me a muffin, but the ready-to-eat ones from Dunkin' are surprisingly loaded with sugar. A single chocolate chip muffin contains 49 grams sugar with 550 calories and 21 grams fat, so it's not necessarily the healthiest start to your day.
Dunkin'
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Though protein-rich, this breakfast sandwich is dense. This pick has 720 calories, 52 grams fat, and 6 grams sugar.
Dunkin'
Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
The Sourdough sandwich isn't as healthy either. It clocks in at 650 calories, 32 grams fat and 2 grams sugar.
Dunkin'
Hot Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
As enticing as Dunkin's new hot honey selections are, this sandwich is hiding 600 calories in between its buns. It also contains 29 grams fat and a whopping 23 grams sugar.
Dunkin'
Maple Creme Stick
It might be best to avoid Dunkin's donuts all together. They have plenty of sugar to give you a good old sugar rush, but that doesn't always feel great, especially around breakfast time. The Maple Creme Stick has 460 calories alone, plus 22 grams fat and a whole 34 grams sugar.
Alesia Talkachova / PEXELS
Eclair
Another example of what not to order is the classic Eclair. It has 360 calories, 16 grams fat, and 23 grams sugar. That seems like a lot for such a little treat!
Drinks
Dunkin'
S'mores Cold Brew
I love the new S'mores Cold Brew, but I was shocked to learn that a medium size has a whole 48 grams of sugar. What?! I may be making this drink at home from now on. A medium size also contains 390 calories and 20 grams fat.
Dunkin'
Refreshers
Though low in calories (130) and fat (0 grams), a medium-sized Dunkin' Refresher of any flavor averages out at 27 grams of sugar. These are made with green tea, so you might be better off ordering a plain iced tea to get your dose of daily energy instead.
Dunkin'
S’mores Frozen Coffee
Dunkin's Frozen Coffees are their version of a Frappuccino, and though they taste divine, a medium size S'mores (mmm, s'mores) Frozen Coffee comes out with 830 calories, 31 grams fat, and 120 grams sugar. Yikes.
Dunkin'
Spark’d Energy Drinks
Like the Refreshers, the Spark'd Energy Drinks are fairly low in calories (130) and fat (0 grams), but a medium size carries 27 grams sugar. Sure, it'll get your energy up, but the crash is gonna be so much harder.
Dunkin'
Mocha Frozen Coffee
Any variation of Frozen Coffee is pretty heavy for a single drink. The Mocha flavor has 690 calories, 15 grams fat, and 121 grams sugar.
Dunkin'
Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee
When you order an iced coffee with flavoring and cream, you're likely to load on more calories, fat, and sugar. This pre-made iced coffee made with blueberry donut syrup has 260 calories, 9 grams fat, and a whopping 39 grams sugar.
