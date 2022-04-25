These 15 Recipes, Tools + Upgrades Will Seriously Level Up Your Homemade Pizza
We're pretty sure there's no better way to spend a Friday night than making homemade pizza and watching a movie. But classic combos like cheese and pepperoni can get old when you've been eating them since elementary school. From sauces to fun appliances, once you try these 16 ideas, you'll never go back to regular pizza!
Toppings
Mike's Hot Honey Original ($11)
Drizzle some hot honey on top of your pie before or after taking it out of the oven. It'll offer a sweet and spicy kick that goes with just about everything.
Applewood Smoked Honey Maple Pecans ($9)
A little bit sweet, a little bit salty, and a whole lot of crunchy, these babies are the perfect way to add texture to pizza. Even though maple pecan is usually a fall flavor, you don't have to wait for September to sprinkle them on.
Smallhold Fancy Mushroom Pack ($35)
If you love mushrooms on your pizza (we're big fans), step up your game with these nutty, subtle Lion's Mane mushrooms.
Creminelli Artisan Prosciutto ($7)
This salty meat isn't just for charcuterie boards, although brie would make for another great homemade pizza upgrade! Replace your usual pepperoni with prosciutto for a whole new flavor.
Best Pizza Ovens
Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven ($400)
This portable oven will give you artisan pizza without leaving your own backyard. It's designed to replicate wood-fired brick ovens, and since you have total control over the heat, you can get your pie just right.
Sienna Brick Textured Pizza Oven ($167, was $200)
This oven is handmade in Mexico. Since it's made from clay (and you need to build a fire to cook with it), you'll get the flavor you can only get from real clay ovens!
Big Horn Stainless Steel Pizza Oven ($243)
You can take apart this oven for all your cleaning, storage, and moving needs, and it takes just a few minutes to be assembled and installed. After it's done preheating, your pizzas can cook in as little as two minutes, and it works with other foods too!
Roccbox ($499)
Even though this restaurant-grade portable oven (which uses gas or wood) can reach temps over 900 degrees, the safe-touch silicone jacket will keep friends and family members from burning themselves.
Other Appliances
Pizza Scizza ($35)
If you're over pizza rollers, use these pizza scissors instead! The appliance has a spatula end so that you can slide it under the crust and cut, even if it's not sitting on a cutting board.
Pizza Roulette Cut & Serve Board ($50)
This board is a surefire way to make any pizza dinner more fun. Everyone's chores are revealed when they grab a slice, and it'll make cleaning easy as (pizza) pie.
Black Metal Spiral Cone ($7)
You don't need to change up your flavors or toppings for a whole new pizza experience! Roll up your pie while it's still hot and rest it in this spiral to help it keep its shape.
Pizza Cutter Wheel ($11)
This compact pizza cutter takes up a lot less space than its counterparts, and it disassembles so you can give it a thorough cleaning when you need to.
Unique Pizza Toppings + Recipes
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Sweet + Salty
Fig Prosciutto Pizza
An easy way to bring these two flavor profiles together is to top your pizza with fruit and meat. Case in point? This delicious recipe that bring figs and prosciutto to the forefront. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Hot + Cold
Cheeseburger Pizza
Bake the meat and cheese into this pie for a different take on the classic cheeseburger, but once it's ready to be served, add some pickles and onions fresh from the fridge. (via Brit + Co)
Dinner + Dessert
S’mores Dessert Pizza
Pizzas aren't exclusive to dinner! Whip up a sweet pizza for dessert or a midnight snack. This s'mores recipe is one of our faves and makes for a great campfire recipe. (via Brit + Co)
Follow us on Pinterest and for more homemade pizza and summer recipe ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured photo viaYoav Aziz/Unsplash.
- How to make a calzone from premade pizza dough. - B+C Guides ›
- 36 Make-Ahead Camping Meals to Save You Time - Brit + Co - Brit + ... ›
- Brit + Co's 13 Best Homemade Pizza Recipes for Nights In - Brit + Co ›
- 25 Unusual Pizza Topping Recipes You'll Love at First Bite - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!