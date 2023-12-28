Get Dinner On The Table In 20 Minutes With My Easy Pizza Recipe
Pizza will never not be iconic. I mean, when carbs and cheeseare found in the same bite, there’s truly nothing better! But sometimes, the thought of whipping up a whole takeout-level pie on your own can be intimidating. No longer, I say! You can make an easy pizza recipe within 20 minutes right in your beloved kitchen with just a few ingredients.
Trust me – I am proof. I’ve made this easy pizza recipe about 10 times over since I discovered the ultimate recipe hack (spoiler alert: it’s a Trader Joe’s item)! Read on for my easy pizza recipe that’s totally tasty, leftover-worthy, and 100% customizable.
Ingredients For The Easiest Pizza Ever
This easy pizza recipe calls for making your own sauce, and I promise, it's worth the extra effort (though it's very minimal). Canned tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, oregano, and salt form the tastiest homemade pizza sauce I've ever made, and you don't even have to cook it if you don't want to. I just like cooking down the sauce just a tiny bit in a shallow skillet to meld the flavors together. It's super similar to sugo sauce, another easy recipe to keep up your sleeve.
Another crucial element to making my easy pizza recipe the best ever is measuring with your heart. ❤️ I've provided some loose guidelines for just how much of each ingredient you'll need, but I urge you to add as much or as little of each topping as you'd like. You can even go crazy and experiment with other toppings like bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, and more.
Just don't skip the Trader Joe's pizza dough!
For the pizza sauce:
- 1 can (28oz) crushed San Marzano tomatoes
- Fresh garlic, minced (measure with your heart 😋)
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- Kosher salt (to taste)
- 1 pack of Trader Joe's pizza dough
- A couple handfuls of fresh mozzarella, shredded
- Handful of Italian sausage (I like the spicy kind!)
- Handful of fresh basil
How To Make My Easy Pizza Recipe
- Cook the canned tomatoes, minced garlic, olive oil, dried oregano, and kosher salt together in a pan on low heat for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.
- Meanwhile, knead + roll out the ball of Trader Joe’s pizza dough (you could use any other brand, too) and set the oven according to the package instructions.
- Once flattened, poke the pizza dough repeatedly with a fork.
- Top the dough with your preferred amount of sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and fresh basil.
- Bake according to the pizza dough’s package instructions, looking for browning on the crust for when it’s ready.
- Cut into slices and enjoy!
Watch This For An Easy Step-By-Step Recipe
@britandco This recipe is our go-to when we’re craving pizza! 🍕 Here’s how to make it: Ingredients: - 1 can (28 oz.) Contadina San Marzano Style Crushed Tomatoes - 4 tsp minced garlic - 1 Tbsp olive oil - 1 tsp dried oregano - 1/2 tsp kosher salt - 1 ball Trader Joe’s pizza dough - Shredded mozzarella - Handful of Italian sausage - Handful of fresh basil Directions: 1. Cook the canned tomatoes, minced garlic, olive oil, dried oregano, and kosher salt together in a pan on low heat for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. 2. Meanwhile, knead + roll out the ball of Trader Joe’s pizza dough (you could use any other brand, too) and set the oven according to the package instructions. 3. Once flattened, poke the pizza dough repeatedly with a fork. 4. Top the dough with your preferred amount of sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and fresh basil. 5. Bake according to the pizza dough’s package instructions, looking for browning on the crust for when it’s ready. 6. Cut into slices and enjoy! #DIYpizza #easypizzarecipe #traderjoespizza #contadinapizzasauce ♬ Moonlight Serenade - Glenn Miller
