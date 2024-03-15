34 Easy Camping Recipes To Keep You Full In The Wilderness
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
In need of some easy camping recipes? If you're headed out on an outdoor adventure and want some good grub, you're not alone. Tons of Americans are going on road trips and hikes right now that require some nutritious fuel!
But while grilled cheese recipes and plain salad recipes can be delish in the comfort of your home, sometimes when you're camping, you want something a little heartier. That's where our list of easy camping recipes come in, and the fact that they're a breeze to make will give you more time to hang out with the fam. Plus, we've included some yummy and easy camping recipes for two if you're just traveling with your boo!
What are some easy foods to take camping?
Dry and canned goods are the easiest foods to take on a camping trip. They're easy to transport, plus they stand up to any expiration date concerns you may have on your trip. Cased fruits and veggies, such as oranges, bananas, avocados, potatoes, and apples are all easy produce foods to take camping.
What is the most popular food for camping?
Easily transportable food is the most popular food for camping. Dry goods like cereal, pasta, and oats are always a good bet. Store bought snacks like crackers, dips, granola bars and trail mix are popular for snacking while camping. Canned vegetables and fruit are another popular option, due to how easy it is to carry, as well as its ability to last for longer periods of time.
What should I make for dinner while camping?
You can make campfire potato skins, sandwiches and wraps, hot dogs, aluminum foil packs, meat skewers, chili, and grilled fish for a tasty camping dinner. Read on for more easy and filling camping recipes!
What food should I bring for 3 days camping?
If you're camping for 3 days, you'll want to bring a range of items to make snacks and meals with. Pack a dry grain like pasta or rice, some protein (can be canned tuna, or already-cooked chicken), canned or dry beans or lentils, some easy-to-carry fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges, plus some store bought snacks like granola bars, potato chips, or trail mix.
Easy Camping Recipe for 3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes
Pancakes are quite possibly the perfect Saturday morning camping recipe, and these babies only need bananas, protein powder, and eggs! Top with your favorite fruit or maple syrup for a delicious, no-fail, and filling camp food recipe. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Bacon-Loaded Potato Skins
If you love loaded potatoes, then this vegan dish (which is one of the best camping recipes, in our opinion) is going to make your day! Spicy cashew cream sauce provides the creaminess and flavor of cheese, and don't even get us started on how much we love the shiitake mushroom "bacon." Prep the food the night before to make assembling a breeze. (via Brit + Co)
Asparagus + Goat Cheese Frittata
Having a cast iron pan at the campsite will do you good with this easy camping recipe. Otherwise, all you have to do is mix the eggs, veggies, and cheese before cooking in a light layer of olive oil and seasonings. This is one of the greatest camping recipes for two since you can make it in a smaller skillet for optimal serving sizes! (via Brit + Co)
Superfood Egg Sandwich
This hearty sandwich is a great way to start off a day full of hiking, swimming, or just hanging out at the campsite! Chia seeds, avocado, spinach, and Greek yogurt give a regular egg salad sandwich a serious upgrade, and we're pretty sure we're never going back. Simply prep the sammie filling before your trip and seal it in an airtight container to take to camp. (via Brit + Co)
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Image via Half Baked Harvest
These chicken wraps are very versatile because you can grill them like Tieghan does, or leave them cold if you prefer to eat them like regular lunch wraps. Grab some rotisserie chicken to make this a super easy camping recipe, but the real star of the show is the buffalo sauce. It adds a nice kick that complements the creaminess of the ranch and cheese. Yes, please! (via Brit + Co)
Gooey Banana Boat S'mores
This sweet treat is like a regular s'more, except prepped inside a banana, a la banana split. What a dessert mashup! Wrap your gooey creation in some aluminum foil and set it over the open fire for a chocolatey bite you'll want every camping night. (via Brit + Co)
Keto Cheesy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are great for getting vitamin K, antioxidants, and fiber, and this cheesy bacon topping just takes them to the next level. To get ready for your trip, just make this easy camping recipe ahead of time, cover, and store in the fridge until it's time to leave. Then, reheat it over the campfire and dig in! (via Brit + Co)
Easy Peach Crumble
Canned peaches, pre-made biscuits, and store-bought whipped cream will make this easy camping recipe go by so much faster so you can dig in! Just pile everything into an aluminum tin before grilling it over the fire for about 10 minutes – simple and easy. (via Brit + Co)
Egg Muffins Camping Recipe
Okay, so we'll admit that this might not be the easiest camping recipe once you're actually at your campsite, but prepare them beforehand, and you'll have a filling and cost-effective breakfast at your disposal. The veggies add a healthy edge and savory flavor – we give it two thumbs up! (via Brit + Co)
Chicken + Broccoli Foil Dinner
Foil pack dinners are a staple when it comes to easy camping recipes, because you can just throw them on the fire and let them cook while you're playing cards, telling stories, or catching up on your latest read! This camping recipe is totally customizable, so pick soy sauce for an Asian flavor, or go with hot sauce for a kick. You can also swap the chicken and broccoli for different meats and veggies until you find your favorite combo! (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Fluffernutter Sandwich
Peanut butter, chocolate chips, and marshmallow spread come together for one of the best camping sandwiches ever. It's easy to find vegan versions of these ingredients, or you can just opt for your regular go-to's. Either way, this is an easy camping recipe that will satisfy kids and adults alike! (via Brit + Co)
Triscuit + Prosciutto + Drunken Goat Cheese + Tomato Bites
These tiny finger foods look and sound super fancy, but are as easy as assembling any other crackers! Layer ahead of time for a snack in the car, or wait until you're curled up inside your sleeping bag with your book. Either way, these will taste amazing! Plus, this is a great pre-dinner option when it comes to camping recipes for two, since you don't have to do any cooking or prep. (via Brit + Co)
Triscuit + Almond Butter + Banana + Honey Bites
When snack time rolls around at camp, you want something healthy that also tastes good and will satisfy you until dinner. Enter this tasty and easy camping recipe. The almond butter offers protein, while the banana adds some fiber, and the honey keeps things sweet. Done and done. (via Brit + Co)
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup
Hot soup is one of the best camping dinners because it's filling and it'll keep you warm after the sun goes down! This one is chock full of carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, and kale. It also calls for sausage, but you could easily leave that out to turn it into a meat-free camping dish. Make it beforehand with your Instant Pot or use a big pot over the campfire. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon Chicken Skewers
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Before you head off on your camping adventure, cut up some chicken and veggies, and store them in different airtight containers. Then when you're in front of your campfire grill, you can just arrange everything on your skillet, and cook on skewers! Moroccan flavors and the creamy feta sauce from this easy camping recipe are a match made in heaven. (via Brit + Co)
Pork Bánh Mì
The carrots, cucumbers, and broccoli on this sammie offer some nutrients, and the soy sauce, brown sugar, and rice vinegar give this simple camping meal some serious flavor. Plus, look at all that color! If you're not a fan of sandwiches, you can make the pickle mix (with the cucumbers, carrots, and shallot) for an easy camping side dish. (via Brit + Co)
Colorful Peep S'mores
You can't have a camping trip without s'mores... right?! It's basically a rule. If you want to change up your usual s'mores, consider swapping regular marshmallows for Peeps for some extra color! And while the chocolate dipped graham crackers are optional, we 1000% recommend. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Camping Recipe for Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
If you're preparing a huge camping dinner for the fam, sometimes you prefer a lighter lunch, especially if it's a hot afternoon. This salad has plenty of strawberries and walnuts, plus a nice dose of balsamic dressing (with Dijon mustard, maple syrup, and garlic — YUM!) that satisfies without weighing you down. This dish is also great for camping recipes for two since it's on the lighter side. Make sure to store it with some ice packs to maximize freshness. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Pizza Lunchables — One Of The Best Camping Recipes!
Make a healthier (and not to mention cheaper) version of our favorite childhood meal with some pita bread pieces, cheese, and tomato sauce. This is a great camping meal for the car or the campsite, and since you can customize the veggies, it's a surefire way to keep everyone 'round the fire happy! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Biscuits and Gravy
Flavorful, filling, and warm, biscuits and gravy make for one of the best easy camping recipes. There's nothing like smelling the gravy cooking in a cast iron, and feeling the chill of the morning air. We love it *so* much. Prep the gravy ahead of time so that you don't have to do as much work at your campsite, or spend time making it with the whole fam! Store-bought biscuits are totally acceptable here. (via Culinary Hill)
Spicy Beer BBQ Chicken Skewers with Avocado Corn + Feta Salsa
Everything about this easy camping recipe is a good idea. Simmer some beer, ketchup, and honey in a cast iron skillet with chipotle chili for a sauce that will go great with burgers, fries, and all your summer sandwiches. Spread some of the sauce on your chicken before grilling to get some extra flavor, and add extra once the skewers are plated! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chili Dogs
Hot dogs are one of the best camping recipes, and the only way you can make them better is by adding some canned chili and shredded cheddar cheese. Good thing this easy camping recipe has both! This is a super easy camping recipe to assemble and customize. Picky eaters are entirely welcome. (via Culinary Hill)
Campfire Banana Boats
How cute are these kid-friendly banana boats? You can this camping recipe a full nine different ways, including Stawberry Hazelnut, S'Mores, Banana Split, and Honey Ginger style. We'd like to try every single one, please and thank you. (via Fresh Off the Grid)
BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
Prep this easy camping meal ahead of time, and then throw these bad boys in the fire on your camping trip. Two notes of caution: keep these in a cooler until you're ready to cook them so the chicken doesn't spoil, and also make sure to wear heat-proof gloves when taking these out of the open fire! Camping recipes for two have never looked yummier. (via Life in the Lofthouse)
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats
Pretty much nothing could be simpler than prepping overnight oats ahead of time and eating them for breakfast while you're camping. And by the way, feel free to use whatever fruit you'd like for this recipe, from strawberries to blueberries and beyond. (via Annie's Noms)
Cajun-Style Grill Foil Packets
You might notice that there are a couple of foil packet recipes on this list, mainly because they're *so* perfect for camping. This easy camping recipe offers a Cajun take on things with veggies and shrimp. (via Favorite Family Recipes)
Bailey’s Dipped Toasted Marshmallows
Going camping with your S.O.? We're pretty sure that this insanely delicious (and adults-only) dipped marshmallow snack is about to be the hit of the weekend, and perhaps one of the best camping recipes for two you've ever experienced. (via BS' in the Kitchen)
Energy-Boosting Trail Mix
So – we've already covered some ideas for easy camping recipes to eat around the fire, but what about when you're on the trail? Cue this high-energy snack loaded with coconut flakes, raw almonds, dried cherries, dark chocolate, cashews, and more. (via Kristine's Kitchen)
Hot Ham + Swiss Croissants
Sure, these are technically sandwiches (and not croissants), which is why they're so easy to make for a camping trip. But the twist is that you wrap them in foil and throw them on the heat, allowing the cheese to get all melty and gooey. Better than your average breakfast sandwich, no? (via Life With the Crust Off)
Italian Sausage + Veggies Foil Pack
Looking for an easy camping recipe, but want to keep it healthy and low-carb? Spring for this insanely good (and filling!) Italian sausage-bell pepper combo. Mix in as many different colored peppers as you possibly can for added joy. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)
Sausage, Potato + Green Bean Foil Packets
Camping with dad? He's sure to love this classic meat-and-potatoes combo, and so will everyone else. Make sure to season these foil packs up before you hit the road! (via Damn Delicious)
24-Hour Fruit Salad
Anything that can be made overnight (while we're literally sleeping) is going to get a stamp of approval from us, especially on a camping trip! This sweet, fruity mix is the perfect easy camping recipe to add to your trip if the rest of your meals tend to be heavy and salty. (via Culinary Hill)
Mac + Cheese
We've saved the best for last! The key to making this easy camping recipe is to pre-cook the noodles before you leave home. But once you've done that, it's all downhill. Bonus: this is a one-pot recipe that uses barely any dishes, so cleanup time goes a lot faster. (via Hapa Nom Nom)
Share you favorite camping recipes on Instagram or follow us on Pinterest for more inspiration and check out our online baking and cooking classes for more ideas!
Lead image via Life in the Lofthouse.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
