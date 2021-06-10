15 Summer Movies We Can't Wait To Stream
There are some things that give us that instant feeling that it's finally summer. Lawn games, road trips, and easy breezy fashion trends are some of our favorites, but you can't have summer without some fun and light-hearted summer movies, with beaches, best friends, summer camp nostalgia, and lots of color. Get ready for some serious entertainment, indoors or out.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants: Stream on HBO Max
Tibby, Bridget, Carmen, and Lena aren't thrilled that they're spending the summer apart for the first time. When the girls find a pair of jeans that somehow fits all four of them, and decide to pass it between them all summer, they don't feel so far away anymore.
Netflix
A Week Away: Stream on Netflix
Will has an important to choice to make: juvie or summer camp. He picks the latter, but is totally unprepared for the love, friendships, and hope that he discovers in this Netflix original musical.
Big Cat Productions/Blue Fox Entertainment
Summer '03: Stream on Amazon Prime
Jamie and her family are surprised when her grandmother waits until she's on her deathbed to unveil a variety of family secrets.
Bleeker Street/Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions
Together, Together: Rent on Amazon
Matt is an app developer in his 40s who really wants a child and picks 20-something Anna as his surrogate. Even though they both know that their lives are about to change, they aren't expecting the friendship that develops.
Netflix/MarVista Entertainment/Umbrella Entertainment
Rip Tide: Stream on Netflix
After an embarrassing video goes viral, supermodel Cora goes to stay with her aunt in Australia, where she discovers a new passion, finds love, and learns to surf.
Netflix
Finding Ohana: Stream on Netflix
Pili and Loane get more than they bargained for on their trip to O'ahu when a journal sets them on a treasure hunt and they have the opportunity to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.
Secret Life of Pets: Rent on Amazon
Going on a mission around NYC with your best friends sounds like an exciting summer, and that's exactly what happens in this family-friendly film. Max spends every day socializing with the other animals in his building while their owners are at work until he, along with his new brother Duke, get lost in the city. The other animals decide to go on a quest to find them.
Relativity Media/Temple Hill Entertainment
Safe Haven: Stream on Netflix
After a terrible accident, Katie flees Boston and moves to Southport, North Carolina. She meets widower Alex and realizes that she can't run from her past forever.
Warner Bros. Pictures/SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere
Crazy Rich Asians: Rent on Amazon
NYU economics professor Rachel agrees to travel to Singapore to attend the wedding of her boyfriend's best friend. She doesn't realize, however, that her boyfriend is a member of one of the oldest and most famous families in the country. The summer is full of friendships, unexpected rivalry, and mahjong.
United Artists Releasing/Annapurna Pictures/Gloria Sanchez Productions
Booksmart: Stream on Hulu
Amy and Molly spent all of high school studying so that they could get into their dream schools. When they realize that all of the party kids got into Ivy Leagues as well, they decide to break all the rules on their last day of class.
Fox Searchlight Pictures/The Donners' Company/Overbrook Entertainment
Secret Life of Bees: Stream on Amazon Prime
Dealing with personal difficulty and the social unrest of the 1960s, Lily runs away from her abusive and widower father and discovers a family of women who have a connection to her mother.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios
Finding Nemo: Stream on Disney Plus
Marlin and Dory travel across the ocean after Marlin's son Nemo is captured by divers and ends up in a dentist's fish tank.
Bride and Prejudice: Stream on YouTube
In this modern adaption of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Lalita is living in India with her parents and four sisters when she meets Will at a wedding.
Buena Vista Distribution/Walt Disney Productions/Walt Disney Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
The Parent Trap (1998 and 1961)
Annie and Hallie (Sharon and Susan in the original) meet at summer camp and realize that they're twins separated at birth. Then they hatch a plan to switch places and set their parents back up.
In the Heights: In theaters now! (and HBO Max)
Based on the musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Usnavi runs a local bodega in a close-knit Washington Heights community that's full of people who dream about a better life. The summer turns upside down when Usnavi realizes that he sold a winning lottery ticket for $96,000.
Break out the popcorn because it's finally time for some warm-weather flicks! Whether you love rom-coms, musicals, or coming-of-age stories, these summer movies are sure to get you excited for the sunny days ahead.
Which summer movie are you excited to watch? Tag us with your recommendations on Instagram!
