How To Make Hot Honey At Home
Hot honey is one of my top five condiments, and for good reason. Essentially, it's honey infused with chili spice – it's sweet yet spicy, thick in texture, and always adds a dynamic taste to any dish I put it on. Basically any product that combines these two flavor elements into one amazing thing is going to catch my eye, and make me say, "I need to eat that." If you enjoy the contrasting flavors of a good spicy marg, Mexican hot chocolate, or sweet and sour chicken, you're going to want to give hot honey a try. It packs a punch on pretty much any food you drizzle it on, and is borderline addictive. Which is why you're going to need a batch of hot honey on deck at all times! Buying store-bought hot honey can get expensive (still love you, Mike's), and making it at home is cheap and easy, so why take any other route? Here's how to make a homemade hot honey with ease.
@cafehailee hot honey is so so easy to make! literally takes just seconds yay 🌶🔥❤️🔥🍯 #tiktoktaughtme#tiktokpartner♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design
To begin my homemade hot honey journey, I did what any good Gen-Z-er looking for recipes would do: I took to TikTok. Hailee's recipe looked really straightforward, requiring really no extra steps other than mixing all of the necessary ingredients together.
Ingredients to Make Homemade Hot Honey
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 tsp cayenne powder or chili flakes
How to Make Homemade Hot Honey
This one's so simple, anyone could make it.
- Pour 1/2 cup honey into a mason jar.
- Add the hot sauce, salt, and cayenne powder / chili flakes.
- Mix to combine, and enjoy!
How I Made Hot Honey at Home
I had everything the recipe called for, except for cayenne powder. I opted for chili flakes (the Trader Joe's Green & Red Hatch Chili Flakes, to be specific) instead, since that's what I had on hand. It ended up adding a delicious texture to my hot honey, which can be a good or bad thing to you – it's all personal preference. The same goes for the spice level! You can absolutely tweak the amount of cayenne or chili flakes you mix into your homemade hot honey, to control the heat.
What can I put hot honey on?
I've always put hot honey on my avocado toast with fried eggs. It's also really great to drizzle on top of pizza, plain toast, or roasted veggies! Serve in a cocktail, or mix with salad dressing. The flavors combine really well with just about anything – after all, you're the chef, and get to decide!
Is hot honey vegan?
Hot honey is not vegan, but you can easily make this exact recipe with agave or maple syrup to still enjoy the spicy-sweet flavors.
